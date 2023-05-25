Wolverhampton Wanderers will be looking to recruit this summer, after a challenging Premier League campaign.

The Midlands club saw a drastic change of fortunes when Julen Lopetegui took charge from Bruno Lage, who recorded just one win in his final 15 games at the helm.

The Spaniard has got Wolves back to playing attractive football and securing results to keep them firmly in the top division, however, it is expected to be a busy summer for the former Real Madrid boss.

With forwards such as Ansu Fati and Viktor Gyokeres already linked to a potential move to Molineux, the club are reportedly eyeing a midfield starlet from Ligue 1, who has impressed this season in France.

What’s the latest on Habib Diarra to Wolves?

The Sun reported earlier this week Wolves are one of the clubs monitoring the movements of Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra.

The 19-year-old is a hot topic in the Midlands, with rivals Aston Villa also a club eyeing the youngster.

It’s suggested by the report that the asking price will be £20m this summer, with nine clubs flagged as having an interest in the prodigy who is contracted until 2027.

How could Habib Diarra improve Wolves?

Transfer speculation surrounding Molineux has been dominated by the narrative of Ruben Neves’ future, however, Lopetegui may not need to look further than the Strasbourg star this summer.

While the Portuguese ace plays a deeper role in midfield in Wolves’ system, Diarra could become his natural heir in a more advanced area, showcasing strengths that surpass those of the Wolves captain.

The 26-year-old has played a pivotal role in Lopetegui’s attack and despite playing as a number eight, is the club’s joint-highest goalscorer this season with six goals in the league.

With the introduction of Mario Lemina, the Spaniard has added strength in midfield, allowing the potentially departing star to be more progressive, which could open the door for Diarra to fill his vacant position.

As per FBref, the 19-year-old excels in comparison to Neves in a range of valued attributes in midfield, averaging 3.92 progressive carries to the Portugal international’s 0.85 per 90.

Lining up as a defensive midfielder for Strasbourg hasn’t limited the youngsters' threat going forward, with him averaging 2.30 touches in the attacking penalty area per 90, with the Wolves skipper scoring just 0.76 per 90 in that area.

Hailed as “dazzling” by Foot Mercato’s Sebastian Denis, the rising star could be a revelation signing in the pursuit to fill the boots of Neves who is likely to depart this summer.

With increased interest throughout Europe speculated, the Spaniard must act fast to secure the prodigy’s signature.