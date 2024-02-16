Wolverhampton Wanderers have enjoyed a decent start to 2024 and Gary O’Neil will be aiming for a top-half finish in the Premier League.

The Old Gold have defeated Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea (twice) in the top flight this term, being spured on by the likes of Matheus Cunha and Hwang Hee-Chan, who have scored 22 goals between them this season.

It finally looks as though the club have reliable attacking options to depend on and these performances from the duo during 2023/24 will ensure their market value increases rapidly.

One player who has decreased in value over the previous few years is Nelson Semedo, as the former Barcelona defender has failed to really shine during his spell in the Midlands.

Nelson Semedo’s market value at Wolves

The Portuguese right-back joined Wolves from the La Liga giants in 2020 for a transfer fee of £37m, and it looked like a key signing for then-boss Nuno Espirito Santo, especially as he had made over 100 appearances for Barcelona, winning two top-flight titles.

The defender has so far failed to live up to these lofty heights during his spell at Molineux, however, and according to Football Transfers, his current market value is just €13.8m (£12m), meaning he is now worth £25m less than the fee they shelled out on him three and a half years ago.

Why Nelson Semedo’s value has decreased

The former Benfica defender has made a grand total of 130 appearances for the Old Gold since 2020, but has managed to score just three goals and register five assists, poor numbers for a player who has been regularly utilised as a right-wing back and even as a midfielder on certain occasions.

When compared to his positional peers over the previous 12 months in Europe’s top five leagues, Semedo fails to rank in the top 30% for progressive carries, progressive passes and touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 and this indicates he has been poor in an attacking sense.

He even fails to rank in the top 25% for certain defensive metrics, including interceptions, blocks, and tackles per 90, while ranking outside the top 50% for aerial duels per 90. Once again, evidence that he is failing to contribute effectively.

The £80k-per-week defender certainly looks as though he is on the decline at the highest level and with a contract that does not expire until 2025, O’Neil may be best looking to move him on this summer in an attempt to recoup a transfer fee.

Journalist Nathan Judah dubbed him “frustrating” during the 2022/23 season, and it is clear O’Neil needs to look for different options to operate on the right side of the defence.

Splashing £37m on a defender for a club like Wolves is always going to be a gamble, but Semedo has failed to live up to this lavish fee throughout his time in the Premier League and this could certainly be his final few months at Molineux.

It is evident that the club - and Nuno - had a mare on the 30-year-old and there is no way they will manage to recoup anywhere near the money they spent on him.