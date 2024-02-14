Wolverhampton Wanderers have enjoyed a relatively solid debut campaign under the leadership of Gary O’Neil, as they are fighting for a spot in the top half of the Premier League table, rather than in a relegation dogfight as they were for much of the 2022/23 season.

Victories over the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, and a league double over Chelsea – the first since 1974/75 – have shown that Wolves can perform against the elite. The main thing now is for O’Neil to bring up that level of consistency, so they can secure a top-half finish.

Might they be higher up in the league table if they could call upon a player who was sold by Bruno Lage in the summer of 2022, however, with Morgan Gibbs-White is currently shining for Nottingham Forest.

How much Wolves sold Morgan Gibbs-White for

The Englishman had spent the 2021/22 season in the Championship having joined Sheffield United on loan, and he was impressive in the second tier, registering 22 goal contributions – 12 goals and ten assists – and it looked as though he could offer Lage something different ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Despite making two appearances for the Old Gold at the start of last season, Forest were showing interest in the attacking midfielder and they eventually secured his services, splashing out a reported £42.5m for the player.

It was certainly too good an offer to turn down, especially considering Gibbs-White had made just 48 Premier League appearances for the Molineux outfit during his spell at the club and it gave Lage much-needed funds to bolster his squad in other areas.

Fast-forward over 18 months, however, and perhaps the club regretted moving him on so swiftly, despite receiving a lavish fee.

What happened to Morgan Gibbs-White

The 24-year-old stated in an interview last year that he needed to move away from Wolves in order to gain a fresh start, believing he did not have a future at the Midlands club - and it has certainly worked out well since joining Forest.

Despite Forest being one of the favourites to seal an immediate return to the Championship, Gibbs-White scored five times and grabbed eight assists to help the club achieve a 16th-place finish and avoid the drop by just four points.

Additionally, the midfielder also ranked first among the squad for overall Sofascore rating (6.99) along with ranking first for goals and assists in the top flight (13), big chances created (nine), key passes per game (1.9) and successful dribbles per game (1.4) and he was worth every inch of the fee Forest paid for him.

The player clearly proved that Wolves had sold him far too hastily and there is no doubt O’Neil could use someone like him in his current midfield, as it is lacking someone to unlock opposition defences.

Only seven goals have come from the midfield options at the club this season and, while the likes of Matheus Cunha and Hwang Hee-Chan are stepping up, adding that something extra behind them would take the pressure off.

Joao Gomes has played 23 games during 2023/24 and has failed to score a single goal, while registering only one assist, and it is evident that Gibbs-White is outperforming the Brazilian.

Gibbs-White is outperforming Joao Gomes

Gomes was signed by the Old Gold last January in a deal worth £15m from Brazilian side Flamengo, and it looked as though it could prove to be a wonderful signing, especially for the future.

He scored on his league debut against Southampton and made a further ten appearances as the club won five of their next 16 games to remain in the top flight with some ease.

Domestic statistics this season Morgan Gibbs-White Joao Gomes Goals 2 0 Assists 4 1 Big chances created 6 2 Successful dribbles per game 1.3 0.6 Key passes per game 1.7 0.5

This season, Gomes ranks only eighth among the first-team squad for big chances created (two) in the Premier League, while ranking ninth for key passes per game (0.5), eighth for successful dribbles per game (0.6) and fifth for interceptions per game (0.7) as he has not been at his best.

Gibbs-White, on the other hand, is continuing to go from strength to strength at Forest during his second year and on the same performance metrics, he currently ranks second for big chances created (six), first for key passes per game (1.7), second for successful dribbles (1.3) and 19th for interceptions per game (0.4) and it showcases just how vital in an attacking sense the former Wolves gem is, and he is certainly outperforming Gomes.

Of course, the Englishman is operating in a more advanced role than Gomes, as the Brazilian tends to play alongside either Tommy Doyle or Mario Lemina in the heart of the midfield, but if Wolves still had the 24-year-old to call on, he could push into a more natural advanced position behind the striker.

This would certainly give O’Neil more attacking dynamism in his side and take the pressure off the likes of Hwang and Cunha to score the majority of their goals.

Journalist Josh Bunting hailed Gibbs-White during his performance against Blackpool in the FA Cup at the start of January, saying:

“The Morgan Gibbs-White goal today is absolutely sensational, just looks up and knows exactly what he wants to do. Lovely technique and that’s the quality that he is capable of doing. The touch he takes is quality as it takes two defenders away and opens up that space to shoot.”

In truth, Lage had a major blunder when selling the current Forest sensation in 2022, despite the lavish transfer fee the club received as he is now shining for their divisional rivals.

Gomes is still only 23 and, over time, he will improve, yet Wolves had a player who could have made a big difference to their squad, not only last season but also right now.

Gibbs-White has taken his opportunity to kick on and Forest have secured the services of an attacking midfielder who is yet to even reach his peak.

When he finally does, Wolves will rue selling him rather than giving the player more game time when he needed it most.