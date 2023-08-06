Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, as Julen Lopetegui seeks reinforcements this summer.

The Spaniard has endured the hardships of leading a club bruised by Financial Fair Play (FFP) restrictions, admitting he is “worried” about the current squad he is taking into the 2023/24 campaign.

The Old Gold must act fast and find a solution to their business woes, with the club facing an uphill battle when the season commences should improvements not be made.

Could Wolves sign Hannibal Mejbri?

As reported by Tunisian journalist Mahmoud Missaoui, Hannibal has gathered significant interest this summer.

The 20-year-old looks set to leave Manchester United on loan, with the Old Gold - as well as Luton Town and Leicester City - eyeing the midfielder.

With just one year remaining on his contract at Old Trafford, the youngster is expected to gain Premier League experience to aid United into making a decision over his future, with his market value currently sitting around £4m.

How good is Hannibal Mejbri?

Picked up by the Red Devils in 2019 from AS Monaco, the Tunisian has occupied the centre of midfield in the club’s academy for the majority of his stay, before moving to the Championship last term to endeavour on a loan spell.

Hannibal made 38 appearances in the second tier for Birmingham City last season, scoring one goal and assisting five in a year that cemented him as having the potential to be a top central midfielder in England.

Hailed as “phenomenal” by Blues manager John Eustace, the 20-year-old made a fast impression at St Andrew’s, proving that he can perform at senior level to give his club an insight into what he could one day offer.

Now that the Tunisian has gained valuable experience in the Championship, Premier League minutes are the next step to his development and future at United, posing a potentially exciting opportunity for Wolves.

Identified as a “roaming playmaker” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the Red Devills academy gem was dubbed the “Tunisian Modric” by the scout for his “highly technical” approach to play and commanding nature in the middle of the park.

A potential swoop for a player with such attributes could come at a perfect time for Lopetegui, who must find an heir to departed captain and key presence Ruben Neves, whilst adhering to financial constraints.

While the youngster is far from the finished article, his numbers in the Championship last term suggest that he could be a fundamental asset to the Spaniard’s squad in its present state, with him showcasing similar strengths to Neves.

Averaging 2.13 progressive carries per 90 for Birmingham City, the 20-year-old highlighted his ability to venture upfield, as well as suggesting his eye for creativity in more advanced areas with an average of 1.62 key passes per 90, via FBref.

The Portuguese gem averaged 0.83 progressive carries and 0.95 key passes per 90 at Molineux last season, suggesting the potential that Hannibal’s services could offer Lopetegui in his absence.

Defensively, the United starlet dominated too, averaging 2.31 tackles and 1.20 interceptions per 90 in the Championship, relaying his raw but rounded skill set in the engine room.

With the 2023/24 campaign just around the corner, the Spaniard could ease a host of woes by recruiting the hungry young talent, which could give Wolves a glimmer of hope after the dull summer they’ve endured so far.