Wolverhampton Wanderers have been offered the chance to sign Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, if reports are to be believed.

What's the latest on Harry Maguire's future?

The 30-year-old has been the subject of talk surrounding his future this transfer window, with a number of clubs named to be circling the centre-back.

Journalist Ben Jacobs revealed whilst talking to the United Stand’s YouTube channel (41:03) that Wolves could be a “dark horse” in the race to lure the Englishman away from Old Trafford.

Speaking to Football FanCast, transfer expert Dean Jones revealed that to his belief the idea of signing Maguire has been “put to” the Midlands club, who could add defensive reinforcements this summer.

It’s expected to be a busy window for Julen Lopetegui, who will be operating proceedings on a budget, with one major talking point regarding the potential interest in the United captain being his £35m price tag, as reported by FootballTransfers.

Despite the hefty fee, Wolves may be open to negotiating a deal for the Englishman, especially considering their outgoings including once trusted centre-back Conor Coady, who is rumoured to imminently join Leicester City.

After nearly eight years at Molineux, involving a recent loan spell at Everton, the 30-year-old will depart after making fond memories in the Midlands, however, his presence at Wolves could be filled by a player of the experience of Maguire.

What could Harry Maguire offer to Wolves?

While the past few years have been cruel to the Red Devils captain, displaying poor form hindered by lack of confidence, the 30-year-old could seek new beginnings at Molineux, and rediscover his quality of the past in Lopetegui’s side.

Hailed as “world-class” by former England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson, Maguire was regarded as one of the league’s best central defenders after being snatched by United for £80m in 2019.

In his first season at Old Trafford, the former Sheffield United gem averaged impressive numbers in the Premier League, asserting his dominance as both his club and country’s number one centre-back.

As per WhoScored, in the 2019/20 campaign, the Sheffield-born defender averaged 1.9 interceptions, one tackle and a monstrous 4.1 clearances per game representing United, all while committing 0.9 fouls on average per game.

The Englishman’s professionalism and reading of the game has seen him lauded as “dominating and dictating” by manager Erik ten Hag, making him a potentially attractive addition to Wolves considering Coady’s departure.

As former captain at Molineux, the Liverpool-born defender was also a commanding figure on the pitch, however, could see his permanent absence mourned less should Lopetegui consider Maguire.

In his final season in the Midlands, Coady operated as a commander of the back line, but as told by the statistics, failed to hit the heights that Maguire did in his first campaign at Untied.

As per WhoScored, the 30-year-old averaged 0.8 tackles, 0.7 interceptions and 3.7 clearances in the 2021/22 season.

The transfer saga regarding the £200k-per-week defender will twist and turn, however, Lopetegui may consider the experienced Englishman to reinstate the dominance left by Coady at Molineux should the price be right.