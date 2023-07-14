Wolverhampton Wanderers are in the market for reinforcements this summer and previously linked Manchester United captain Harry Maguire could be offered around to clubs this summer, journalist Dean Jones has suggested.

Which sides are keen on Harry Maguire?

Talking to The United Stand YouTube channel back in June, CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs insisted that Wolves could be a surprise candidate to pursue Maguire this window, stating: “I would actually keep an eye on Wolves. One dark horse for Maguire. Even though he has not had as good a season this season as the season before, Max Kilman is being looked at by a variety of clubs, so Wolves could lose a centre-back, and that might open the possibility later in the window for them to look at a player like Maguire.He is on their radar as well. There are going to be offers for Maguire.”

As per The Independent, the 30-year-old could be one of four players on the move this summer as Red Devils boss Erik Ten Hag looks to 'streamline' his squad, with Jadon Sancho, Fred and Scott McTominay all being on the chopping block at Old Trafford.

CaughtOffside have revealed that Everton and West Ham United hold a 'concrete interest' in the former Leicester City defender, who was signed for Manchester United in a deal worth £80 million back in 2019, as per BBC Sport.

Earlier this year, 90min claimed that several elite clubs in Italy were keen on offering Maguire a continental escape route from Old Trafford, including Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan.

The Red Devils at the time believed to be more in favour of a permanent sale, though the Serie A trio have a loan-to-buy agreement in their sights as speculation over Maguire's future continues to intensify.

Writing in his column for GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones has revealed that the price that Manchester United are willing to let Maguire depart for this summer is around the £35 million mark; nevertheless, they know that this might not be an achievable figure to successfully remove him from the books.

Jones detailed: "Information from sources close to Old Trafford suggests United are about to become more active in finding Maguire a new club and intermediaries in the game have already been working on finding potential solutions.

"Early expectation is that there will be no takers in the English top-flight unless Maguire is available at a heavily discounted rate and that the player accepts a big drop on personal terms.

"Maguire earns in advance of £200,000-a-week courtesy of incremental rises over the course of his United career and there is a realisation they might have to take a hit on paying his deal off even if he is to find a new club.

"Privately there have been mentions that £35million could be a target for Maguire’s transfer fee - yet some sources believe even that number will be unachievable."

He later stated: "Chances are limited though and the only other Premier League clubs on the lookout for a new centre back - that could seem viable in any shape or form - this summer include Wolves, Fulham and, at a stretch, his old club Sheffield United."

Would Harry Maguire be a good signing for Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Maguire would offer plenty of steady experience at a high level to the Old Gold if he was to make a surprise move to the West Midlands outfit this summer; however, it would be very unlikely that Wolves would shell out £35 million to land the England international.

Last term, Maguire filled in mainly as a squad player for Manchester United in their successful debut campaign under Ten Hag, making 31 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Keeping calm at the heart of the Red Devils' backline, Maguire also managed to hook away an average of 2.6 clearances per match in the Premier League, as per WhoScored.

Being dominant in the air is a big asset to Maguire and he has excelled in comparison to his positional peers in Europe's top five divisions in that field across the last 365 days, winning 3.01 aerial duels per 90 minutes, as shown on FBRef.

Wolves will be in the market to replace Nathan Collins after he left for Brentford in a £23 million deal earlier in the window, though it remains to be seen whether they will try to pursue Maguire as a potential replacement.