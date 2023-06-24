Wolverhampton Wanderers have been offered the chance to sign Harry Maguire this summer, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Harry Maguire?

Recently, CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs spoke on the United Stand YouTube channel and stated that Maguire could be a surprise target for the Old Gold this summer as Julen Lopetegui eyes defensive reinforcements.

Jacobs gave some further insight into Wolves' interest in Maguire this off-season, stating: “I would actually keep an eye on Wolves. One dark horse for Maguire. Even though he has not had as good a season this season as the season before, Max Kilman is being looked at by a variety of clubs, so Wolves could lose a centre-back, and that might open the possibility later in the window for them to look at a player like Maguire.He is on their radar as well. There are going to be offers for Maguire.”

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on the £190k-a-week ace, who is also attracting attention from clubs overseas.

The report states that despite several clubs being open to offering him a new challenge, Maguire is said to be content at Manchester United despite falling further down the pecking order at Old Trafford during 2022/23.

talkSPORT understand that Maguire is keen to fight for his spot at Manchester United and is 'reluctant' to leave the Red Devils, where he is currently club captain.

Speaking to Football FanCast, transfer insider Jones would have his doubts over Maguire's suitability to Wolves should he complete a move to Molineux.

Jones told FFC: "I mean, the Maguire one surprises me a bit. I'm not really sure how that fits with anyone's vision, whether it's Harry Maguire or Wolves, so I'm not so sure about that one, but this is the time when they're trying to put the feelers out and find clubs that will buy and actually show some interest in Harry Maguire. I can believe that it's been put to them. Would they be interested?"

Would Harry Maguire be an ideal addition for Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Maguire is an experienced head that could potentially be an intelligent signing by Wolves if he was to be enticed to swap Old Trafford for Molineux this summer.

The Sheffield-born star - who has been dubbed a "monster" by some in the media - was utilised mainly as a rotational squad option during 2022/23 and made 31 appearances in total for Manchester United, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored show that the 30-year-old had his wits about him regarding sniffing out danger across the term, as he completed an average of 2.6 clearances per match in the Premier League.

As per FBRef, Maguire also excelled in comparison to his positional peers across Europe's top five divisions in the art of aerial duels won, successfully coming out on top in around 3.01 per 90 minutes across the last 365 days, putting him in the top 12% for this metric.

Nevertheless, Wolves would need to beat off stiff competition from a number of clubs in England and around Europe if they were to snap up Maguire in this window.