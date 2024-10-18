The past two summers have been frustrating for Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Old Gold have lost several important players, and whilst they have gained a significant sum of money for each of those departed stars, it has certainly had a negative impact on the Midlands club.

In the summer of 2023, Wolves lost Ruben Neves to Saudi Arabia and Matheus Nunes who joined Manchester City. More recently, in the 2024 summer window, Pedro Neto joined Chelsea and, significantly, Max Kiliman left for West Ham United.

It was the latter departure, for £40m, which has had a big impact on Gary O’Neil’s side this term. Without Kilman at the heart of their defence, the Molineux outfit have been defensively shambolic.

Wolves’ defensive stats 2024/25

It has been a very disappointing campaign so far for the Old Gold, but they have been especially underwhelming at the back. Of course, that is partly due to Kilman’s departure. Not only was he club captain, but an ever-present last term as they kept five Premier League clean sheets.

This term, however, the Old Gold find themselves sitting at rock bottom of the table, conceding the most goals in the English top flight, with 21. In fact, Carlisle United, who are bottom of League Two, are the only side in the 92 who have conceded more goals, letting 23 in so far.

Concerningly for O’Neil, his side are not actually bottom when it comes to expected goals against in the Premier League this term, as per Understat. There are actually three sides ahead of them in that respect; based on the metric, Wolves have just 15.18xGA this term.

They have been equally poor when it comes to their defensive record both at Molineux, and away from home too. They have already conceded ten goals at home this term, and are a third of the way to last season’s tally of 30 already. That included a 6-2 home defeat to Chelsea. It has been a disastrous start.

It has been a desperately disappointing campaign for O’Neil’s team, affected by the loss of Kilman. Whilst they may go searching for a solution to their defensive woes this January, their answer could already lie at the club, in the form of a currently on-loan academy defender.

The Wolves star who could replace Kilman

The man in question here is exciting young defender Nigel Lonwijk. The 21-year-old hails from the Netherlands and has had first-team experience in his native country and in the football league.

Specifically, the youngster has had spells at Wycombe Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle and is currently on loan at Huddersfield Town.

This term, the young Dutch defender has started six out of seven League 1 games for the Terriers, playing 90 minutes in all but one of those, on his debut against Rotherham United. He has also featured in both EFL trophy games, starting and playing 90 minutes. He has been a crucial player for the Yorkshire outfit so far.

A tall defender who stands at 6 foot 3, he was given a glowing review by former Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher. He called the youngster a “real quality player”, claiming that he has a “bright future” in the game.

In the 2024/25 season so far, the centre-back has been impressive for Huddersfield, with the Terriers currently sitting in ninth in the table.

His Sofascore stats show just how well he has performed, averaging 4.3 ball recoveries per game and winning 71% of his duels.

Lonwijk stats in League 1 2024/25 Stat (per game) Number Touches 73.8 Pass accuracy 80% Tackles + interceptions 4 Ball recoveries 4.3 Clearances 2.3 Duels won 6.5 Duel win rate 71% Stats from Sofascore

It would certainly be a bold call for O’Neil to recall the youngster this winter. However, given his obvious talent and the fact he has experienced the rough and tumble of the football league, it could be a risk worth taking at the Old Gold look to have an uphill battle for Premier League survival.

Perhaps the Midlands side could have the perfect Kilman replacement already on their books.