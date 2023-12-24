Wolverhampton Wanderers are in the market to boost their squad depth in January and Gary O'Neil is now said to be targeting a player with previous experience of playing in England, according to a report.

Wolverhampton Wanderers look to January...

Despite being hamstrung in the summer by Financial Fair Play restrictions that led to the eventual departure of former boss Julen Lopetegui, Wolves were able to get some late business over the line to ensure an element of freshness was present in their squad heading into the first half of the campaign.

Nevertheless, January could be a busy month for the Old Gold in the market as O'Neil looks to ensure his side's healthy buffer between themselves and the relegation zone remains intact. Last week, The Telegraph reported that a striker and a winger will take precedence regarding incomings at Molineux, with Viktoria Plzen attacker Rafiu Durosinmi believed to be a target that could cost in the region of £7 million.

Meanwhile, outcast Fabio Silva, fellow striking option Sasa Kalajdzic and experienced defender Jonny Otto could leave the club in the same month following limited game time this season.

Information regarding the former's potential next move has come to light, with TEAMtalk reporting that Silva is attracting interest from north of the border from Celtic and Rangers, who would both be keen on sanctioning a loan deal for the out-of-favour striker in January.

Any deal to take Silva to either of Glasgow's big two would hinge on a percentage of his £80,000 per week wages being covered, though he is keen to ensure his development is furthered by playing regularly in the second half of 2023/24. Now, Wolves could be set to target a defensive reinforcement as O'Neil courts squad depth once the January transfer window opens for business.

Wolves want Bright Osayi-Samuel

According to TEAMtalk, Wolves have seemingly made contact by expressing their interest over a move to sign Fenerbache right-back Bright Osayi-Samuel, although he is also on the radar of Leeds United and Crystal Palace, with the Eagles the team leading the way at this moment in time.

Five similar players to Bright Osayi-Samuel (FBRef) Player Club Jamal Lewis Watford Miguel Andorra Mohamed Farsi Columbus Crew Jose Salinas Elche Said Bakari Sparta Rotterdam

The Nigeria international would be attracted to the possibility of returning to England, this time in the Premier League, after spending two years in Turkey following his previous spell on British shores with Queens Park Rangers. Out of contract in 2025, the 25-year-old could also be available for a modest fee if he fails to agree new terms with Fenerbache.

Labelled "dangerous" by former manager Mark Warburton, Osayi-Samuel has registered two goals and four assists in 23 appearances across all competitions this term (Osayi-Samuel statistics - Transfermarkt).

Wolves have a fairly thin squad due to their recruitment issues in the summer, with only two senior right-back options, so bringing in the Okija-born man could help to add defensive solidity and attacking prowess on the right-hand side of O'Neil's backline.