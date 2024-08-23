Wolves have had an accepted offer for a "promising" player in a potential £4.2m move this summer, according to a new update from reliable journalist Liam Keen.

Wolves transfer news

Gary O'Neil will be keen on bolstering his squad in the next few weeks, in order to have the best possible chance of shining in this season's Premier League, and players continue to be linked with summer moves to Molineux.

One such individual is Anel Ahmedhodzic, with the Sheffield United defender seen as someone who could help fill the sizeable void left by Max Kilman, who completed a move to West Ham earlier in the window. Ipswich Town are also interested in signing him, though, so they face a battle to get their man.

Wolves are also believed to have tabled a bid to sign Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on loan, which has the potential to be a strong piece of business. The England international has found himself cast aside by Mikel Arteta, with David Raya preferred between the sticks, so a move away to another Premier League club could appeal to him.

Ansu Fati is a player who hasn't yet managed to reach his potential at Barcelona, but Wanderers reportedly see him as a possible target this summer, too, with contact made with the 21-year-old.

Wolves have offer accepted for "promising" ace

Taking to X, Keen has claimed that Wolves are on the verge of signing Nantes teenager Bastien Meupiyou in the summer transfer window, having had a £4.2m offer accepted.

At just 18 years of age, the Frenchman may not arrive as the solution for O'Neil at the heart of his defence straight away, following Kilman's exit, but he could be considered a hugely exciting addition for the future.

The centre-back has already been capped in three different youth age groups for France, as the table below shows, and he has picked up one senior appearance for Nantes, impressively already making the step up, despite his age.

Bastien Meupiyou's international stats Caps Goals France Under-18s 3 0 France Under-17s 14 2 France Under-16s 5 0

Meupiyou has also been lauded by scout Antonio Mango, who has described him as "one of the most promising" Under-18 centre-backs in French football, which should encourage Wolves supporters.

Bringing in young players who have the potential to grow into top-quality footballers should always be the aim at Molineux, as well as signing individuals in and around their peak years, and the Nantes man falls into the former category and could mature into a stalwart at the back over time.