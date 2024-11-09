Gary O'Neil is battling to save his job as Wolves manager and an "insane" boss has reportedly emerged as an option to replace him at Molineux.

Huge game in O'Neil's Wolves career

It's fair to say that it's been a disastrous season for Wanderers to date, with O'Neil's side propping up the rest of the Premier League table, having failed to win any of their 10 matches in 2024/25.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, there is now a huge amount of pressure on the shoulders of the Wolves manager, with a chunk of the fan base understandably feeling that a change could be needed in the dugout.

For now, Wanderers have stuck by O'Neil, showing plenty of patience, but there is no question that big improvements simply must happen for him to keep his job, starting with a massive game this weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, Wolves welcome Southampton to Molineux for their biggest match of the season to date, as they take on the side directly above them in the league. Defeat for the hosts would leave them four points adrift, but victory would take them above Saints and potentially put Russell Martin on a hot seat of his own.

Wolves line up "insane" manager

According to The Boot Room, Luton Town manager Rob Edwards is an option for Wolves, should the Premier League club part ways with O'Neil in the near future. He is seen as one of two possible choices for Wanderers, along with David Moyes, as those high up at Molineux weigh up whether the current boss is the right man to take the team forward or not.

Edwards would be an interesting choice by Wolves, and someone very much at the opposite end of his managerial career to Moyes, having masterminded Luton's surprise promotion to the Premier League back in 2022/23. Granted, the 41-year-old then went straight back down to the Championship again, but his qualities weren't lost on former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

"The job Rob is doing there is insane. I'm not sure it's really respected enough that a team with the amount of points they had in the beginning of the season making such a footballing development, I'm not sure I saw that before.

"When you saw the Man United game, it was an incredible game of Luton. Yes, they lost it, but it was an incredible game. They increased possession periods during the season in a really crazy way. Good players, obviously top, top coached."

This speaks volumes about Edwards' ability as a young manager in the game, and while relegation last season may make some Wolves fans doubt his credentials, he could thrive in charge of better players at Molineux, having been Wanderers caretaker manager for one game back in 2016.

Rob Edwards' managerial career Matches Points per game Luton Town 91 1.23 Watford 11 1.27 Forest Green 53 1.75 England Under-16s 1 0.00 Wolves Under-21s 34 1.76 Telford United 42 1.26 Wolves (caretaker manager) 1 1.00

The 3-4-3-playing Edwards may jump at the opportunity to return to Premier League management, and if Wolves don't beat Southampton this weekend, there is every chance that a vacancy will need to be filled.