Wolves are believed to have made a £17m offer for a 22-year-old, according to a new transfer update, with his current club struggling to turn it down.

Wolves transfer news

It has been an up-and-down summer transfer window at Molineux, with new faces already at the club, including Rodrigo Gomes and Pedro Lima. That being said, Wanderers have also lost key duo Max Kilman and Pedro Neto, who have joined West Ham and Chelsea respectively.

Replacements for the pair are essential before the end of the summer transfer window and RB Salzburg centre-back Oumar Solet has reportedly been lined up as a successor to Kilman at the heart of Gary O'Neil's defence.

A new goalkeeper could also be looked at by Wolves in the next few weeks and Arsenal stopper Aaron Ramsdale has emerged as a potential option. The Englishman has been out of favour for the Gunners ever since David Raya arrived on loan from Brentford last summer, and he has now joined on a permanent basis.

Meanwhile, Ajax forward Carlos Forbs has been lined up as a possible replacement for Neto out wide, having once been in Manchester City's youth team, spending eight years there between 2015 and 2023. The 20-year-old scored five goals and registered six assists in just seven appearances in the UEFA Youth League for the Under-19s during his time at the Etihad, showing what a prodigious talent he is.

Wolves made £17m offer for new goalkeeper

According to a new update from Il Messaggero [via Sport Witness], Wolves have bid around £17m for the services of Lazio goalkeeper Christos Mandas, as they look to snap him up this summer.

The report states that the Serie A side will find it hard to say "no" to the offer, following a breakout 2023/24 season from the 22-year-old Greek.

Mandas may not necessarily be a household name for Wolves supporters, but he could be a shrewd option between the sticks, as they look to bring in strong competition for Jose Sa, and perhaps even a long-term upgrade on the Portuguese.

The Lazio man is still a young 'keeper, but he has already shown that he is capable of shining in one of Europe's toughest leagues, starting eight games in Serie A last season, not to mention keeping six clean sheets in a total of 12 appearances for the Italian giants to date.

Christos Mandas' international stats Caps Greece 1 Greece Under-21s 2 Greece Under-19s 6 Greece Under-18s 5 Greece Under-17s 9 Greece Under-16s 3

Mandas is a one-cap Greece international, and will surely add to that tally as his career goes on, and Wolves could enjoy the best years of him, initially bringing him as a great squad option before usurping Sa at Molineux, considering he is eight years the Wanderers hero's junior.

Granted, the Lazio ace is still a young player learning his trade, but acquiring the services of emerging talent is something that O'Neil should always be looking to do.