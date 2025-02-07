Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently battling to avoid relegation down to the Championship and are two points above Leicester City in the relegation zone as it stands.

Vitor Pereira dipped into the market during the recent January transfer window in an attempt to bolster his squad for a survival push, with Nasser Djiga, Marshall Munetsi, and Emmanuel Agbadou all brought in.

The Old Gold were also able to cash in on Mario Lemina and Luke Cundle to make room for their new additions to come in and compete for starting spots.

Wolves also managed to avoid selling any of their prized assets, which was a positive, and that is not something they have always been able to do, as they once lost a huge star in Diogo Jota.

How much Wolves sold Diogo Jota for

In the summer of 2020, Liverpool swooped in to sign the Portugal international for a fee that could rise to £45m after the attacker had impressed for the Old Gold in the Premier League and in Europe.

Jota initially joined the club in the Championship, on loan from Atletico Madrid, and he scored 17 goals in 44 matches in the second tier for Nuno Espirito Santo, before signing on a permanent basis in the summer of 2017.

The right-footed attacker went on to score 16 goals and provide six assists in 67 appearances for Wolves in the Premier League, to go along with nine goals and five assists in 14 matches in Europe.

This shows that the Old Gold lost an excellent forward, with the quality to make a big impact in the final third, but they have finally unearthed their next version of Jota in the form of Matheus Cunha.

Matheus Cunha's form this season

The Brazilian dynamo, who was described as "absolutely sensational" by Micah Richards earlier this season, has been in fantastic form in the 2024/25 campaign.

Wolves managed to keep hold of the £60k-per-week attacker in January, despite reported interest from Arsenal and Newcastle United, and that should be viewed as a huge boost, because he has been phenomenal for the club.

The 25-year-old star, who produced 12 goals and seven assists in the top-flight last term, has been an influential force in the final third with his ability to score goals and create chances for the team.

24/25 Premier League Matheus Cunha Appearances 23 xG 5.20 Goals 11 Big chances created 12 Assists 4 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Cunha has racked up 23 goals and 'big chances' created combined in 23 appearances in the Premier League for the Old Gold.

He is, simply, an outstanding footballer who has dragged Wolves to wins at times with his ability at the top end of the pitch. No player in the squad has scored more goals or created more 'big chances' in the top-flight, which speaks to how important he is to Pereira and the team's chances of avoiding the drop.

Therefore, Wolves have unearthed their next version of Jota, as an elite forward who can consistently contribute, in Cunha and they played a masterclass by fending off interest in his services last month.