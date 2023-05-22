Wolves forward Hee-Chan Hwang has been praised for his performance in his side's draw at Molineux, with his work-rate and energy drawing particular applause from journalist Liam Keen.

How did Hwang play against Everton?

Everton scored a late equaliser to deny Wolves a win in their final home game of the season, but Hwang gave a good account of himself, and opened the scoring in the first half, finishing as the ball rebounded to him after a sensational run and shot from Adama Traore.

The 26-year-old was given a 7.2 rating by SofaScore, as he scored, completed 82% of his passes, and won two fouls in a toughly contested battle.

Speaking on Express & Star after the match, Keen singled out Hwang as Wolves' best player, and praised his commitment to the side.

"Four goals this season, three in the Premier League. all three of them have been tap-ins. I can't criticise Hwang for not scoring worldly goals either, he's in the right place at the right time," he stated.

"He has good instincts, good finishing and on his overall play today, Hwang, I thought he was excellent. He was probably Wolves' best player, he ran himself into the ground and had to come off in the second half because he was so knackered."

Can Hwang be an option for Wolves next season?

Hwang's strike was his third of the season in just ten league starts, with the likes of Matheus Cunha, Diego Costa and Raul Jimenez preferred to him throughout the campaign.

The former Salzburg forward has hardly been prolific for Wolves, scoring just eight times in 61 games, and despite his strong display against Everton, it remains doubtful that he can be a starter for Julen Lopetegui's side next season.

Jimenez may depart the club as he enters the final year of his deal, and Wolves could dip into the market for a more prolific goalscorer, but Hwang could prove to be a solid rotational option.

The South Korea international can provide cover across the front line, having played near-equal amounts on either wing or through the middle, and if he can continue to deliver committed displays like he did against Everton, he could endear himself to Lopetegui and the Wolves fans for next season.

Wolves secured Premier League safety, but will be looking to kick on next season and avoid a relegation battle again, and more quality additions are necessary in the summer.