Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly on the hunt for new recruits as the summer transfer window beckons and the 2022/23 Premier League campaign nears a close. The Midlands side have had a season of ups and downs, but look to be finding confidence under the guidance of Julen Lopetegui.

As relegation looked possible back in October resulting in the dismissal of Bruno Lage, Wolves have since pushed on and now sit comfortably in 14th but have a lot to improve on if they are to progress in the league next season. With only 10 wins in 34 games, changes are due to be made in the summer, with one target already emerging as a potential improvement.

What is the latest on Hirving Lozano and Wolves?

It’s been reported by Mexican news outlet TV Azteca that Napoli winger Hirving Lozano has been linked to Wolves, with his contract expiring in Naples next summer.

It’s believed that the pending Italian champions would rather cash in on the Mexican this transfer window, rather than see him leave as a free agent when his current deal expires.

It is also speculated that the winger is worth “at least €50m” (£44m). However a move to Wolverhampton could be likely due to his agency being the company that already represents seven current players at the club, including Craig Dawson

What could Lozano bring to Wolves?

Lozano, who was once dubbed a 'phenomenon' during his time at PSV, has three goals and three assists in 30 appearances in Serie A this season.

The 27-year-old is an intricate right-winger with an eye for goal and enjoys to run at defenders, his qualities would be perfect for Wolves, who are expected to lose Adama Traore in the summer as a free agent.

The Mexican international is tenacious on the flanks, highlighted not just through his direct nature of play, but his ability to fight for possession.

Lozano ranks in the top 10 in Serie A for highest percentage of tackles won, as well as ranking 11th in the league for dribbles (111).

The tricky winger, who is an international teammate of Raul Jimenez, was even likened to Lionel Messi during his time at PSV by former Everton sporting director Marcel Brands, commended for his “low centre of gravity” and being “explosive and agile”.

With the powerhouse's expected departure from Molineux on the horizon, the Spaniard leaves a huge gap to fill in terms of his ridiculous pace and direct play on the right wing.

Traore has been criticised at times for his progression down the flank to no avail, this is where Lozano could prove to be a worthy investment.

The £97k-per-week forward has outscored Traore for the previous five seasons, as well as ranking more efficient in terms of created chances and assists - as per Squawka's comparison matrix.

The Mexican would be a worthy investment for Wolves that could see Lopetegui’s side push on higher up the table next season.