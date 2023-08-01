Wolverhampton Wanderers could still be on the hunt for a star name this summer, with Napoli ace Hirving Lozano linked to Molineux.

The Old Gold have had a troubling window so far, with manager Julen Lopetegui expressing that he is “worried” about his squad going into the 2023/24 campaign, with little finances to make much-needed signings.

Could Wolves sign Hirving Lozano?

Back in April, Wolves were linked to Lozano by media outlets in Mexico, however the speculation failed to gather pace amid the club’s financial woes.

However, news reported in Italy last week has provided a new perspective on the deal, with the player linked once more as part of Napoli’s chase for centre-back Max Kilman.

The Italian champions had an opening offer rejected for the Englishman, however, could swoop again with Lozano included to lower the price and tease Lopetegui with an attacking outlet.

The Mexican currently earns £97k-per-week in Naples, with the report questioning whether his wage demands could fit the budget at Molineux.

How good is Hirving Lozano?

Speaking to Dutch Media, relayed by football.london, scout Marcel Brands likened the winger to Lionel Messi for his “explosive and agile” ways, making him a potentially strong acquisition considering the situation at Wolves.

While the winger has fallen down the pecking order at Napoli, the 28-year-old has managed to remain one of the most dangerous wide players in Europe, as supported by his numbers.

As highlighted by FBref, the Mexico international sat in the top 11% of wingers in Europe’s top five leagues over the past year in terms of his on-the-ball efforts, averaging 4.78 progressive carries per 90.

Such numbers have seen him listed as statistically comparable to Premier League ace Bukayo Saka, suggesting just how much he could bolster the goal-hungry side in the Midlands.

Lauded as “pure class” by scout Antonio Mango, the former PSV sensation could be fundamental to easing Lopetegui’s concerns in the final third after his side ended the 2022/23 campaign as the Premier League’s lowest-scorers.

Having recorded 113 goals and 71 assists throughout his recorded career appearances, the Mexican could improve the side with his individual talents, but enhance the performance of those around him.

Matheus Cunha scored on just two occasions for the Old Gold after making the switch on an initial loan deal in January from Atletico Madrid.

Now that move is permanent, the Brazilian could be provided with more threat in the final third should a player of Lozano’s calibre arrive at Molineux, with the Napoli wide-player showcasing his creative outlet last season.

As per FBref, the 28-year-old averaged 1.68 key passes and 2.24 passes into the penalty area per 90 last term, making him a solid partner for Cunha in attack, who was identified by scouting site Scouted Football as being a player that takes ‘most’ of his shots from ‘inside the box’.

The Mexico City-born star also averaged an impressive 2.13 successful take-ons per 90 in Serie A, highlighting just how much of a livewire he is on the ball and in the wide channels.

While the funds are tight and the pressure is on, Lopetegui could find a glimmer of hope by striking a deal for Lozano, should Kilman go the other way.