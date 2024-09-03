This summer was a difficult one for Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the club losing two of their most important players in the form of Pedro Neto and Max Kilman.

The pair left Molineux to join Chelsea and West Ham United respectively, but their respective deals made the club a huge profit, with their sales making the club a combined £90m in their battle with the Premier League’s PSR and FFP rules.

However, Gary O’Neil’s side had to dip into the market to find suitable replacements to plug the gaps and improve the squad to be competitive in the league this season.

Deadline day saw numerous new incomings, with Carlos Forbs just one of the new players through the door in the West Midlands, with the winger brought in to replace compatriot Neto.

He was joined by one player who could be a huge addition for the club, bolstering their ranks and providing added quality in one area of the pitch.

Andre’s move to Wolves this summer

With the funds available after the departures this summer, Wolves decided to invest in another youngster to try and improve the options currently available at O’Neil’s disposal.

The club decided to splash £21m including add-ons on Brazilian midfielder Andre on deadline day, with the 23-year-old arriving with high expectations after his stint for Fluminense in his home country.

Despite the midfielder being in the early stages of his professional career, he’s already made 197 appearances for his boyhood club, before making his debut for the West Midlands outfit off the bench against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

The deal for Andre made him the eighth most expensive addition in the history of the football club, but he’s still worth less than one current first-team member who has enjoyed a huge rise after his move to Molineux.

Rayan Ait-Nouri’s market value in 2024

After originally joining the club back in 2020, full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri has excelled beyond all imagination at Wolves, becoming a pivotal player under O’Neil in recent months.

The Algerian endured a tricky time under former boss Julen Lopetegui, looking likely to depart the club, but after the Spaniard’s departure, it gave the 23-year-old a new lease of life, going from strength to strength under the Englishman.

He joined the club in a £10m deal from French side Angers, but a handful of years on from his move to Wolves, he’s seen his market value soar as a result of his displays in the West Midlands.

Highest valued players at Wolves (2024/25) Rank Player Market value 1. Matheus Cunha £38m 2. Rayan Ait-Nouri £29.4m 3. Joao Gomes £29.4m 4. Andre £21m 5. Hee-chan Hwang £21m 6. Jorgen Stand Larsen £21m Stats via Transfermarkt

The “incredible” talent, as described by boss O’Neil, is now valued at £29.4m as per Transfermarkt, a figure that is higher than the fee paid for Brazilian star Andre.

After the closure of the transfer window last week, the youngster will remain at Molineux until January at the very least, giving him the opportunity to build on his impressive form in recent months.

Ait-Nouri has the perfect qualities to play as a wing-back or even a winger with his pace, defensive qualities and his ability to create opportunities in the final third allowing the likes of Matheus Cunha to improve their own goalscoring tallies, having already chalked up one assist this season.