Wolverhampton Wanderers finally ended their winless streak over the weekend, securing a much-needed victory over Luton Town in the Premier League.

The seven-game run without a win may have derailed the progress under Gary O’Neil, especially as a top-half finish in the league now looks beyond them, especially given two of their last three matches are against Manchester City and Liverpool.

The 2-1 victory will have given them some confidence, however, as goals from Hwang Hee-Chan and Toti Gomes secured a precious three points.

The return of Hwang from injury could be absolutely crucial for the Old Gold over the remainder of the campaign, especially considering how impressive he has been under O’Neil this season.

Hwang Hee-Chan’s statistics for Wolves this season

The South Korean is currently in his third full season at Molineux. In his first two, he scored five and four goals respectively, looking like a player who might not fully live up to his potential in the Midlands.

Since the appointment of O’Neil, however, Hwang has enjoyed his most productive return in front of goal since making the move from RB Leipzig to the Premier League on a permanent basis in January 2022.

Hwang Hee-Chan's stats this season for Wolves in the Premier League Goals 11 Assists 3 Key passes per game 0.7 Shots on target per game 0.6 Successful dribbles per game 1.3 Via Sofascore

Not only has the forward found the back of the net 12 times in all competitions, chipping in with three assists too, but he's shattered his previous best of seven goal contributions during his debut season at the club - and there are still four games left for him to add more.

His displays throughout 2023/24 ensure he is one of the finest performers in the first-team squad, currently ranking second with regards to goals and assists (14) in the top flight, while also ranking second for shots on target per game (0.6), fifth for big chances created (four) and for successful dribbles per game (1.3), showcasing his vast attacking talents under O’Neil this term.

Alongside Matheus Cunha, Wolves have two players who can cause chaos to opposition defenders, providing they are both fit.

The duo should be key players during O’Neil’s second term in charge, while Hwang’s performances have seen his market value significantly increase lately.

Hwang Heee-Chan’s market value at Wolves

The forward cost the club around £12m in January 2022, making his move to the Midlands permanent, having joined on a season-long loan deal from RB Leipzig the previous summer.

Since then, that fee has proven to be a bargain, no doubt about it, especially since his market value has risen.

Indeed, according to Transfermarkt, Hwang is now currently valued at €25m (£21.4m) and it looks as though this will grow over the coming months.

It suggests that the Old Gold would certainly make a big profit on him should they look to cash in this summer, but O’Neil will be desperate to keep one of his star performers.

It isn’t just the South Korean gem who have seen their value skyrocket in recent months, as a Julen Lopetegui signing from 2023 also looks like he will rake the club in millions when he leaves – Joao Gomes.

How much Wolves paid to sign Joao Gomes

The 2022/23 season won't go down as one of their finest as Wolves looked on course for relegation until Lopetegui took over following the sacking of Bruno Lage.

He not only steadied the ship, but signed players such as Cunha, Craig Dawson, Pablo Sarabia and Mario Lemina - although it was the arrival of Gomes which looked like the most exciting of the lot.

The young Brazilian had shone for Flamengo, making over 100 appearances for the club, winning the Copa Libertadores just a few months prior to his move to the Premier League, ensuring his future looked wonderfully bright.

Gomes only cost Wolves £15m last year, which already looks like a bargain move considering how well he has played and his vast potential to continue growing as a player.

Joao Gomes’ Wolves statistics this season

The 5 foot 9 dynamo was soon thrown into the deep end, making 11 Premier League appearances for the club between February and May, even scoring on his debut during a 2-1 win over Southampton.

His consistency this term has been excellent, missing just four matches – two via suspension – across the entire league season, showcasing his importance to O’Neil through a succession of solid displays from the heart of the midfield.

The midfielder has regularly displayed his defensive skills, allowing him to assist the back three when Wolves don’t have the ball. Indeed, when compared to his positional peers in Europe’s top five leagues, Gomes ranks in the top 1% for tackles per 90 (3.98) along with ranking in the top 12% for blocks per 90 (1.7), evidence of his excellent defensive impact over the previous 365 days.

Gomes also ranks first among his own squad for tackles per game (3.5) in the Premier League, certainly earning praise from his former teammate at Wolves, Joao Moutinho, following his debut, saying:

“(Joao Gomes) brings a lot of things. He is a young guy with a lot of quality. He’s aggressive, he wants the ball, he wants to play the ball, and today he had a great finish.”

Joao Gomes' market value at Wolves

After plenty of solid displays for the Old Gold throughout a positive season, the Brazilian has seen his market value rise consistently of late.

According to Transfermarkt, the 23-year-old is now valued at €28m (£24m), which means he is now worth nearly £10m more than the fee Wolves paid for him just over a year ago, signifying a wise investment.

Not only that, but the Brazil international is also worth more than Hwang, who has arguably been one of the club's finest players this season due to his contributions in front of goal.

If Gomes can continue his impressive form of late, then there is no reason why O’Neil can’t build a team around him heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

He may not be at Molineux for very long, as his potential could see plenty of suitors start to sniff around him in the summer.