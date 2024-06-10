Gary O’Neil will be hoping to bolster his Wolverhampton Wanderers squad this summer ahead of the 20224/25 campaign, in particular with his attacking department.

Wolves may have scored 19 more goals last term compared to the 2022/23 season, but if O'Neil is serious about securing a top-half finish, bringing a high-quality out-and-out striker to the club is vital.

Wolves eye up move for former Premier League striker

According to Takivm (via Sport Witness), Wolves are trying to sign Fenerbahce striker Michy Batshuayi with a potential move for the player this summer now on the cards.

Further reports from Turkey claim that the Old Gold have held discussions with the former Chelsea forward and a move could be on the cards in the next couple of weeks.

In a further boost for O’Neil, Batshuayi’s contract expires this month, which means he won't have to spend a penny to sign him, providing he wants a move back to the Premier League, that is.

The news comes after it was reported on Sunday evening that the Old Gold have agreed a deal to sign winger Rodrigo Gomes from Braga.

Related How Wolves' starting XI could look after £83m summer spending spree The Old Gold might not boast the deep pockets of other teams but some exciting arrivals could be welcomed this summer.

Michy Batshuayi’s season in numbers

The Belgian forward has carved out a reputation as somewhat of a super sub during his career, particularly at Chelsea.

Despite making 77 appearances for the Stamford Bridge side, scoring 25 goals in the process, Batshuayi only started 23 matches, including just five in the Premier League.

His move to Turkey has revived his career, however, especially following a goal-laden season in 2023/24.

Across 43 matches in all competitions, the 30-year-old notched 24 goals while grabbing three assists, meaning he scored once every 1.8 games.

Belgian players to have played for Wolves Player Year joined Games Leander Dendoncker 2018 159 Jelle Van Damme 2010 6 Geoffrey Mujangi Bia 2010 8 Cedric Roussel 2001 28 Via Transfermarkt

The striker ranked third for goals among his teammates in the Turkish top flight (12) while even ranking second for shots on target (one) per game and first for scoring frequency (a goal every 68 minutes), proving that he certainly hasn’t lost his golden touch in the penalty area.

Hailed as “deadly” by journalist Josh Bunting during his spell in Germany with Borussia Dortmund, the centre-forward could give Wolves an edge next season should he make the move to Molineux.

It is no secret that O’Neil requires some added firepower. Hwang Hee-Chan and Matheus Cunha netted 13 and 14 goals respectively last season, yet these tallies are dwarfed by Batshuayi’s immense total of 24 goals.

The former Bournemouth manager could also free up some of his wage budget by moving on the likes of Fabio Silva and Sasa Kalajdzic during the summer transfer window as a result.

The duo earn around £85k-per-week, yet they have both failed to impress during their stay in the Midlands. The former has scored just five goals in 72 outings after a mega £35.6m move.

Such form meant that Silva spent the second half of last season on loan at Glasgow Rangers, but it looks as though he is seeking a permanent move away from the club this summer.

Kaladjzic can perhaps count himself unlucky having suffered a serious injury in his first game for the club which halted any impression he looked to make and O’Neil could sell him this summer in order to raise funds.

Batshuayi has thrived at every club he has played for, showcasing his knack for scoring, either from the bench or the starting XI.

Having won the Premier League title with Chelsea, the Belgian knows the league fairly well and could be a solid acquisition for Wolves as they look to improve on their 14th-place finish last season.