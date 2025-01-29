Whilst still chasing the arrival of central defender Kevin Danso, Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly opened talks to sign a 23-year-old midfielder who's been compared to Declan Rice.

Wolves transfer news

Much of Wolves' transfer window has been centred around a search for reinforcements within both their backline and midfield. Having already signed Emmanuel Agbadou, the Midlands club have since reportedly agreed personal terms with RC Lens star Danso and must thrash out a deal to secure his arrival and match the French club's reported £25m valuation.

Meanwhile, on the midfield front, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has threatened to steal the headlines. The former Liverpool and Arsenal man is reportedly keen on a move back to the Premier League and has attracted the interest of both Wolves and Leicester City as well as Championship leaders Leeds United as a result.

The Premier League winner would certainly add experience to Vitor Pereira's midfield in what is a crucial trait for any side looking to escape the dropzone. Whether those in the Midlands push on and secure his return to English football remains to be seen though, especially with another option emerging.

According to talkSPORT's Alex Crook, Wolves have now opened talks to sign Volodymyr Brazhko from Dynamo Kyiv before Monday's deadline. The 23-year-old defensive midfielder could instantly replace Mario Lemina amid continuous rumours that he could be on the move to Saudi Arabia this month.

Wolves are certainly among the clubs to watch in the coming days, with talks seemingly open for Brazhko and personal terms reportedly agreed with Danso. In the final week of the window, those in the Midlands could hand Pereira the key to unlocking Premier League survival.

Currently one point adrift of safety too, it's fair to say that Wolves could do with all the help they can get.

"Rice-type" Brazhko could partner Joao Gomes

Whilst Andre and Joao Gomes have impressed at times when asked to sit in the double pivot of Pereira's side, the arrival of Brazkho could add further attacking intent from the deep role. Analyst Ben Mattinson was quick to praise the midfielder last summer, dubbing him a "(Declan) Rice-type" midfielder and describing his ball-winning ability as "dominant".

The arrival of the Ukraine midfielder would also provide Pereira with the chance to change to a three-man midfield with a back four behind them if Danso also arrives in the coming days.

Such a system change could yet become the catalyst behind turning Wolves' season around in the coming months, courtesy of the January transfer window.