Wolverhampton Wanderers are in action for the final time this season, as Julen Lopetegui’s side face a trip to the Emirates to face Arsenal.

It’s been a Premier League campaign of ups and downs for Wolves, who looked like relegation candidates earlier this term, sitting bottom of the table on Christmas Day.

Lopetegui reinstated the level of football that Molineux had become accustomed to over the years and now with survival confirmed, the club have the chance to end the season on a high.

Last time out, Wolves were held to a dramatic late draw against relegation-threatened Everton in the final action at Molineux of the 2022/23 campaign.

While the hosts controlled the possession with 53% over Sean Dyche’s side on the day, the Toffees posed a real threat, registering 1.99 expected goals to the Midlands outfit’s 1.57 - as per Sofascore.

It’s been a recurring theme this season for Wolves to be shy in front of goal, sitting as the league’s lowest scorers this campaign, scoring just 31 goals in 37 games.

While Wolves’ final-day opponents have been one of the best-performing sides, the Gunners have shown their defensive vulnerabilities of late, something that a certain ace in Lopetegui’s squad could unlock.

Should Hwang Hee-chan start for Wolves against Arsenal?

Lauded as “dangerous” by Kevin Campbell, Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan has had to be patient for game time this campaign, making just 11 starts in a total of 26 appearances in the league - as per Sofascore.

In the previous game, the South Korean was undeniably the host's shining light, as echoed by his Sofascore match rating of 7.2 in what was an impressive individual display.

The 27-year-old opened the scoring in the 34th minute, with a simple finish but one that showcased his strong positioning to act as a poacher from the parried shot.

Praised as having “everything” by Arsenal legend Ian Wright on BBC’s Match of the Day - as relayed by Molineux News - the forward could pose a real threat to the Gunners’ fragile defence.

Arsenal have kept just one clean sheet in their previous nine fixtures - conceding 18 goals in the process, showing the defensive form that all but cost Arteta’s side the title.

The Gunners’ nervous defence was stunned last time at the Emirates by Brighton, who targeted the backline in a way that could be replicated by Hwang with his pace and strength.

Jakub Kiwior has made just four starts in the Premier League, and should be a target for the attacker to exploit one-on-one, with his lack of experience and weaknesses exposed in the north Londoners’ previous home game.

The Poland international was handed a Sofascore match rating of just 6.1 against the Seagulls, followed by a 6.4 last time out at Nottingham Forest, hinting at a potential lack of confidence going into the final day.

The centre-back lost possession seven times against Brighton, while the Wolves forward attempted eight ground duels against Everton, showing his instinctive nature to press, which could expose Kiwior once more.

Lopetegui’s side could end the season on a high with a win, but could also lift themselves off of the bottom of the scoring table against a wounded Arsenal side.