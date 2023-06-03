Wolverhampton Wanderers will face interest from other sides in striker Hwang Hee-chan this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Hwang Hee-chan?

According to The Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are 'monitoring' Hee-chan looking ahead to the forthcoming transfer window as Old Gold boss Julen Lopetegui is under pressure to cut down his squad size.

The report states that Wolves may need to sell some of their prize assets in order to comply with financial fair play regulations at Molineux and Serie A giants Roma have emerged as candidates to sign the South Korea international as a result.

In 2022/23, the 27-year-old made 32 appearances in all competitions for Wolves and managed to bag four goals and three assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Contractually, Hee-chan is tied to Wolves on a deal until the summer of 2026 and is believed to earn around £30,000 per week at the Premier League outfit, as cited by Capology.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones doesn't think that Lopetegui will want to let go of the former RB Leipzig attacker in the off-season; however, he expects there to be plenty of interest in his services.

Jones told FFC: "I don't think they would want Hwang to go. That's going to be something again that is key to these conversations that Lopetegui has. He's got an understanding of who the club were expecting to sell. He won't want too many surprises beyond that of other players, especially ones that have goal creation in them. There's definitely going to be some interest and I think their clubs might even look to target Wolves given that they now know their precarious financial situation."

Who else could Wolverhampton Wanderers sell this summer?

Wolverhampton Wanderers could be set for a sizable rebuild this summer which may involve several players leaving Molineux in the transfer window.

AS via The Daily Mail have reported that club captain Ruben Neves could be on his way to Barcelona and an agreement has apparently been reached for a fee of around £26 million.

His teammate, Matheus Nunes, is another name that could be on the move amid continuous interest from Liverpool in his services, according to Football Insider.

Joao Moutinho and Diego Costa have now left Wolves, whilst Adama Traore is a free agent, but the Old Gold are still in communication over a potential new deal for the Spaniard when the money allows them to.