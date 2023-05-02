Wolverhampton Wanderers target Ibrahim Sangare has 'all the attributes' to be a hit in the Premier League, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

What's the latest transfer news involving Ibrahim Sangare?

As per 90min, Wolves sent scouts alongside several other Premier League clubs to take in PSV Eindhoven vs Ajax last month, with Sangare, Jarrad Branthwaite and Jurrien Timber said to be the three players under the microscope.

In March, the same outlet claimed that Sangare's current employers PSV Eindhoven are believed to be open to letting the 25-year-old leave in the off-season.

The report also states that the Ivorian has a release clause of €37 million (£32.5 million) present in his contract at the Dutch giants while he is also personally keen to 'test himself' in the English top flight.

Football Insider claim that Liverpool are keen on Sangare's services as Jurgen Klopp looks to reshape his engine room following an underwhelming 2022/23 campaign.

Sangare has made 42 appearances in all competitions this term for PSV Eindhoven, registering seven goals and three assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Capology calculate that the Abidjan-born enforcer earns around €46,154 (£40,595) per week at PSV Eindhoven on a contract that runs until June 2027.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist O'Rourke thinks that Sangare has a lot of well-suited qualities that would make him a success in the Premier League.

O'Rourke told FFC: "He's a top player, Sangare; he's been playing for PSV at a high level and also playing in European football for them as well. There's been previous Premier League interest in the midfielder, I think he's the type of midfielder who's got all the attributes to be success in the Premier League. He's got great energy, great physicality and he's also decent on the ball."

Would Ibrahim Sangare be a good signing for Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Sangare is a tenacious midfielder who possesses quality in both boxes and would be a brilliant signing by Julen Lopetegui if he could tempt the 25-year-old to Molineux.

As per WhoScored, Sangare has managed to record a pass accuracy of 85% in the Eredivisie this campaign, showing that he is a reliable presence that can take the ball in tight areas without being dispossessed.

FBRef also notes that the Ivory Coast international has successfully carried out 67 shot-creating actions in 2022/23, which illustrates that he can be counted on to create opportunities for his teammates regularly.

Moving forward, acquiring Sangare would be a coup for Wolves and would help to soften the blow of losing either of midfield pair Matheus Nunes or Ruben Neves, whose futures at the club both remain uncertain.