Wolverhampton Wanderers target Ibrahim Sangare 'would thrive' in the Premier League if Julen Lopetegui was to bring him to Molineux this summer, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

What's the latest transfer news involving Ibrahim Sangare?

As per 90min, Wolves were among a host of Premier League teams to send scouts to watch PSV take on Ajax in the Eredivisie earlier this month.

Both Ajax defender Jurrien Timber and PSV midfielder Sangare were put under the microscope during the affair, with the latter said to have a €37 million (£32.5 million) release clause inserted into his current contract at The Philips Stadion.

As per Football Insider, Liverpool are also keen on Sangare this summer but suggest that a fee of £45 million may be enough to lure him away from his current employers.

The Reds alongside West Ham were both admirers of him last year, though no move materialised and he instead stayed put and has since gone on to be a key part of Ruud Van Nistelrooy's side.

Capology understands Sangare pockets around €46,154 (£40k) per week at PSV on a deal that runs until June 2027.

Wolves face uncertainty over the future of midfield pairing Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes heading into the off-season, with both being linked with moves to Manchester United and Liverpool, respectively.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist O'Rourke is of the opinion that bringing in Sangare would be a coup at Molineux.

Jones told FFC: "I think he'd be a good signing for Wolves or anybody else in the Premier League because I think he's your modern-day all-action midfielder and definitely somebody who I think could thrive in the Premier League."

Would Ibrahim Sangare be a good signing for Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Sangare possesses the ability to make a significant impact in both boxes and could be a very smart signing by Wolves boss Lopetegui in the summer transfer window.

In 2022/23, the 25-year-old enforcer has made 41 appearances in all competitions for PSV, registering seven goals and three assists, as per Transfermarkt.

The Ivorian has also managed to make around 2.5 successful challenges per game this term, showing his tenacity in being able to turn over possession, according to WhoScored.

Furthermore, as per the same outlet, Sangare managed to maintain an average rating of 7.11/10 in the Dutch top-flight this campaign, demonstrating how consistent his performances have been for PSV.

If both Neves and Nunes are to walk through the Molineux exit doors in the next few months, Sangare could be a brilliant replacement to freshen up the engine room and provide some new impetus in midfield for Wolves heading into 2023/24.