Wolverhampton Wanderers have now opened talks with a "leader by nature" who is their top transfer target this winter, according to a report.

Wolves keen to strengthen in multiple areas

Keen to put his own stamp on the squad he inherited from Gary O'Neil, Vitor Pereira is looking to strengthen his squad in multiple areas in the January transfer window. The new manager has identified striker Tim Kleindienst as a target, making contact with Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach to discuss a deal, having been impressed by his record in front of goal this season.

A new defender is also of interest to Wolves, given that their defensive record has been very poor so far this season, and Sunderland's Daniel Ballard is on the list of targets. Last week, it was reported that the Old Gold were leading the race for Lens defender Kevin Danso, having identified him as their top target heading into the January transfer window.

Now, there has been a new update on Wolves' pursuit of Danso, with talkSPORT reporting that talks have now been opened over a potential initial loan deal, with an obligation to buy if they avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Pereira is said to have made signing a new centre-back his top priority since arriving at Molineux, and the Lens defender is right at the top of his list of targets.

Exactly the type of signing Wolves need

It is no secret that Wolves have been very poor at the back this season, holding the joint-worst defensive record in the league alongside Leicester City, so it is clear to see why Pereira is eager to strengthen this January.

There has been some respite in recent weeks, with the Old Gold keeping clean sheets in two of their last three games, but the defensive frailties were clear to see earlier this season, which will be a concern for the new manager.

Danso could be the answer to those problems, having been lauded for his leadership qualities at the back by former Lens manager Franck Haise, who said: "Kevin [Danso] is our boss. He gives commands, he directs his team-mates with a lot of vigour and passion.

"He is a leader by nature. This role suits him wonderfully and he fulfils it with much enthusiasm. Kevin is a top professional. Every day in training, he is very serious. Kevin is now one of the best central defenders in Ligue 1, but also in Europe.

"He has developed into a complete defender who is not only strong in the air but also has good technique with few mistakes in his build-up play and very clean passing."

Related Dream first Pereira signing: Wolves could land "exquisite" Larsen upgrade Vitor Pereira could welcome in this exciting new player as his first signing at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Over the past year, the Austrian ranks in the 94th percentile for blocks per 90 and the 79th percentile for aerials won, showcasing his defensive qualities, and if he is able to adapt to life in the Premier League quickly, he could help propel Wolves to safety.