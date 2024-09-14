With the return of Premier League action this weekend, Wolverhampton Wanderers could be without one of Gary O'Neil's star men for their next clash up against Newcastle United.

Wolves injury news

The Midlands club will instantly be on the hunt for their first three points of the season against Newcastle following a tough start before the international break. Shoved aside by Arsenal on the opening day, Wolves then suffered the same fate against Chelsea before drawing against Nottingham Forest to take one point from nine available.

O'Neil won't be too concerned as of yet, however. After all, it's still very early days and he'll be more aware than anyone just how much of a transition his side will need to make in the next few months after losing Pedro Neto and Max Kilman in the summer. It's a transition that could do with going smoothly without any injury troubles, but Premier League action rarely allows for that.

On that front, the Midlands already look set to be without two star men for the visit of Newcastle in what is an undoubted early blow. As confirmed by Gary O'Neil, Rayan Ait-Nouri faces a late fitness check, as does Mario Lemina, ahead of their game against the Magpies on Sunday.

He told the media via The Express and Star's Liam Keen: "Everyone is OK and in a decent spot. Mario and Rayan haven't trained much and there will be late checks on them. Yerson had cramp in both calves and didn't train fully today, but there's no injury."

It will be interesting to see just who comes in for Ait-Nouri, in particular, given that Wolves sent backup left-back Hugo Bueno out on loan to Feyenoord in the summer. Left waiting to step up in place will now likely be Toti Gomes, who is primarily a centre-back in a far from ideal option for O'Neil to be left with.

"Great" Ait-Nouri has become key man at Wolves

A name linked with a move away to the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United in recent months, Ait-Nouri has well and truly established himself as a key man under O'Neil after being cast to one side under former boss Julen Lopetegui.

Earning his place back under his current manager, Ait-Nouri hasn't looked back since and can revel in the praise of O'Neil, who said last season via Molineux News: "He’s a great lad who has loads of ability. I absolutely love him as a guy and he’s come on so much as well, with his professionalism and the way he approaches things. He’s learning, asking loads of really good questions where I can help him understand things.”

Without him for Newcastle's visit, Wolves will be lacking that attacking element down the left-hand side, especially if it is to be Gomes in Ait-Nouri's place, and may be left sitting deeper as a result.

The last thing that O'Neil needs is for an opening blip to turn into the beginning of a one-way course towards a relegation battle this season, highlighting the importance of Wolves' hunt for three points ending in success sooner rather than later.