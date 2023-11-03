Wolverhampton Wanderers have begun to find their footing under the guidance of Gary O’Neil, after what was a dreary summer for the Old Gold.

From financial fair play (FFP) woes to the departure of Julen Lopetegui just five days prior to the 2023/24 Premier League season opener, it was a testing time for those at Molineux.

Ten games into the season and O’Neil is finally getting the best out of his side, who sit 12th in the league table having netted 13 goals, just 18 shy of their total tally of last term to highlight their progression under the new manager.

Unfortunately, it’s not all been plain sailing for the Midlands club, who were humbled last time out as star man Pedro Neto was forced to withdraw with a hamstring injury, a sight no one wanted to see.

Pedro Neto injury news

The Portuguese winger pulled up during Wolves’ 2-2 draw with Newcastle United at Molineux unchallenged and was stretchered off in what was an anxiety-ridden sight for those associated with the club to witness.

After struggling to fully emerge at Wolves over the years due to injury woes, Neto has finally hit top form this term, highlighted by his eight goal contributions in ten league appearances so far.

The 23-year-old currently tops the Premier League assists chart with seven, as his creative eye on the right flank continues to cause havoc, with him averaging a stellar 2.5 key passes per game.

Speaking after the Newcastle draw in which the winger was hurt, O’Neil provided a hopeful first-look evaluation of the Portugal international, saying that he was “moving around” after the game.

The manager spoke from the experience of Joe Hodge who also injured his hamstring this term, saying that as the midfielder was not out for long, he was “hopeful” that Neto will follow a similar fate.

With Hwang Hee-chan on the left, Matheus Cunha in the centre and Neto on the right, O’Neil has unlocked a new level of direct threat going forward, however the Englishman must now look for other options to fill the forward’s absence.

The stats that show Jean-Ricner Bellegarde could replace Pedro Neto

One player that the boss shed light on returning was deadline day signing Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, saying that he will “find a way” to cope without Neto.

While fielding the typically central player on the flank is a less conventional rotation to make, the numbers suggest that the Frenchman could thrive in the role played by the injured number seven.

Prior to his move to Wolves, the 25-year-old had started the Ligue 1 campaign impeccably with Strasbourg, scoring two and assisting two in only three appearances for his former side.

Lauded as “incredibly direct” by football data expert Thom Harris after his debut against Liverpool, Bellegarde showcased just how frightening his talents can be when on the ball, suggesting he could replicate Neto’s dynamism in the wide channels.

Harris also noted the midfielder as being “versatile”, which would add even more of a claim to his potential of being utilised as a wide forward, with his statistics in France earlier in the season reinforcing his threat.

As per Sofascore, the £12.8m signing averaged an impressive 2.7 successful dribbles per game prior to his Ligue 1 exit, a higher average than that of Kylian Mbappe in the French top-tier, who averages 2.2 per game so far.

O’Neil could utilise the power and direct danger that Bellegarde causes when on the ball to fill the void left by Neto, in a move that could keep momentum going in the squad without their lead forward involved.