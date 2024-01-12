Wolverhampton Wanderers have yet to make a signing during the January transfer window, but Gary O’Neil will be desperate to add to his attacking options in the coming weeks.

Sasa Kalajdzic and Fabio Silva have moved elsewhere on loan until the end of the season, whereas Hwang Hee-Chan is representing South Korea at the Asian Cup.

Several names have been linked with a move to Molineux recently, with the latest name is a player who could certainly excite the supporters due to his performances in the Championship – Jack Clarke.

Wolves transfer news – Jack Clarke

According to the Northern Echo, Wolves are interested in signing Clarke this month, although they could face intense competition with up to five other Premier League sides.

West Ham United, Crystal Palace, Burnley, Everton and AFC Bournemouth are also monitoring the winger following an impressive few months and O’Neil will have to act swiftly in order to bring him to the Midlands.

These six clubs appear to value him at around £15m, yet prior to Tony Mowbray departing the Black Cats, he said the club "wouldn't even consider" any bids under £20m and this could be the fee Wolves may have to stump up.

The youngster is certainly worth that amount, and he could be ideal for Hwang should he sign for the Old Gold.

Jack Clarke’s season in numbers

The 23-year-old enjoyed a solid season last year, registering 21 goal contributions across 45 Championship matches as Sunderland narrowly missed out on promotion to the big time, and it looks as though he is attempting to atone for this during 2023/24.

So far, Clarke - who was hailed as "unplayable" back in November by pundit Adrian Clarke - has scored 12 goals and grabbed two assists in 26 second-tier matches and this tally ranks him joint fourth in the division.

The “effortless” wizard – as so dubbed by former professional Noel Whelan – also ranks first among the Sunderland squad for goals and assists (14) and big chances created (eight), along with leading the way for key passes per game (2.4) and successful dribbles per game (3.7), suggesting that he would be a wonderful addition to the Wolves side.

Indeed, he would be able to generate plenty of chances for Hwang, who is enjoying one of his most productive spells in the Midlands, scoring 11 times and chipping in with three assists, and the duo would be devastating together.

Clarke tends to operate on either wing, and he could supply Hwang on a regular basis with the chances he craves and, judging by his clinical nature this term, the former RB Leipzig gem will likely tuck them away with ease.

£20m may sound like a lot for a player plying his trade in the second tier, but the numbers don’t lie and Clarke is in outstanding form just now.

A move to the Premier League could elevate these displays to the next level and the chance to play alongside the likes of Hwang and Matheus Cunha will only help him further.

O’Neil has the opportunity to lead the club to a top-half finish and making a move for Clarke would certainly help him in this objective.