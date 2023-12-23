Wolverhampton Wanderers head into their Christmas Eve fixture against Chelsea knowing a win could be the catalyst to spark great joy around Molineux.

The Old Gold currently occupies 13th position in the Premier League table and for large spells of the season, have performed well under Gary O’Neil.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, the 40-year-old coach could delve into the market in order to sign a player or two who could improve their squad as they aim to secure a spot in the top half of the table.

Wolves Transfer news

With the transfer window just around the corner, the rumour mill has linked a few names with the club already.

According to Turkish outlet Aksam, the Molineux outfit are reportedly eyeing a move for Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson next month, as O’Neil looks set to strengthen his defensive options.

His contract does not expire until 2026, yet he has not enjoyed the most productive of seasons in Turkey – making 14 starts for the club – and it appears as though Wolves are exploring a loan-to-buy deal.

With Craig Dawson approaching 34, it could be an ideal time to start thinking of potential players who could replace the veteran and Nelsson has the required qualities to succeed at Wolves.

Victor Nelsson could replace Craig Dawson

Wolves signed Dawson from West Ham United back in January, and he has been a calming presence at the heart of their defence as they looked to fill the void left by Conor Coady.

Indeed, this season, the Englishman currently ranks second in the squad for accurate passes per game (46.7) while also ranking first for accurate long balls per game (4.4) and second for clearances per game (4.6) as he continues to excel at the highest level.

With a contract until 2025, the club may only have 18 months left of the defender, and signing Nelsson could be a dream way of bringing an adequate replacement in.

The Danish defender was dubbed a “monster” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig during his time at FC Copenhagen and he has impressed in spells during his time in Turkey.

Last season, the centre-back finished top of the pile when it came to accurate passes per game (49.7) in the Turkish top flight, while also ranking second for clearances per game (3.3) and accurate long balls per game (3.6) and these statistics were similar to those that Dawson has recorded this term.

According to WhoScored, Nelsson excels at aerial duels while he does not dive into tackles, and these skills, combined with his reliable passing ability, could make him a standout in O’Neil’s side.

It is clear that the club need reinforcements during the January window and with the former Bournemouth manager looking to the future, the 6 foot 1 titan could be a dream signing.

He has won a league title with Galatasaray along with playing in the Champions League and, at just 25 years old, he is arguably not even at his peak yet.

It remains to be seen whether it will be a loan deal or a permanent transfer, but the 40-year-old tactician needs to make a move sooner rather than later to find the long-term heir to Dawson's position and Nelsson could be a shrewd addition.