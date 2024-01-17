Wolverhampton Wanderers progressed into the fourth round of the FA Cup following an extra-time victory over Brentford on Tuesday evening, and it continues their recent good run of form.

Gary O’Neil will be pleased with the battling qualities his side displayed while they can now look forward to a Black Country derby against rivals West Bromwich Albion in the next round.

There are more pressing matters at hand, however, especially with the Old Gold chasing a new striker…

Wolves’ search for a striker

There have been a few names mentioned with a move to the club this winter, most notably Hugo Ekitike, but O’Neil has not managed to bring anyone in as yet.

The former Bournemouth manager is now looking like he is going shopping a lot closer to home, as Armando Broja has emerged as a new transfer target, according to journalist Jacob Steinberg.

He said on X: “Wolves are interested in Chelsea’s Armando Broja. Any move is likely to be a loan and dependent on Chelsea signing a new striker.”

A temporary spell would certainly benefit both parties, especially as Wolves will be able to play Hwang Hee-Chan when he returns from the Asian Cup in a few weeks.

Not only that, but Broja previously terrorised centre-back Craig Dawson during his loan spell at Southampton during the 2021/22 campaign, and it could be a wise move to bring him in.

Armando Broja’s record against Wolves

The 22-year-old has played four times against Wolves during his career in England, winning only once.

That victory came during the beginning of last season as he was looking to make a breakthrough into the Chelsea first team, and he even scored during the eventual 3-0 victory.

It was his displays against Dawson, however, which could potentially tempt O’Neil into making a move for the player.

Indeed, the then West Ham United defender clearly struggled to contain the youngster as he gave away two penalties in that 2021/22 campaign, both against Broja, and the veteran will be able to testify just how good the Albanian can be.

Journalist Jack Rosser even said that Broja “left Craig Dawson looking quite silly” during the three games he played against him that season, further reason for O'Neil to make a move - as too is the fact that he could even turn out to be the Old Gold's own Rasmus Hojlund.

How Broja compares to Rasmus Hojlund

The Manchester United striker has a high ceiling - as evidenced by his £72m price tag - and is finally finding his feet at the club after a slow start in England, scoring in his last two league outings, while also previously scoring five times in the club's miserable Champions League run.

According to FBref, Hojlund is the third most comparable striker to Broja and given how good he already is, Wolves’ move for the “clinical” Chelsea forward – as dubbed by Jacek Kulig – could be a smart one.

This season, the duo have registered similar statistics with regard to shot-creating actions per 90 (1.59 vs 2.25), touches in the attacking penalty area (35 vs 51), percentage of aerial duels won (22.2% vs 22.5%) and successful take-ons (13 vs ten) in the Premier League this term.

They both pose a threat in the opposition box and, if given more regular opportunities, Broja could enjoy a goal-laden spell in the Midlands.

O’Neil should be trying to wrap a deal up sooner rather than later for the Hojlund-esque gem - even if it may have Dawson sweating in training...