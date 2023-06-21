Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked to a Liga Portugal ace, as Julen Lopetegui aims to bolster his squad this summer.

Though the Spaniard will recruit on a budget this transfer window due to Wolves’ Financial Fair Play (FFP) issues, the former Real Madrid boss could comprehensively improve his side in making a swoop for the latest link.

What’s the latest on Ivan Jaime to Wolves?

According to reports, Wolves are interested in FC Famalicao midfielder Ivan Jaime.

The 22-year-old is said to be on the ‘agenda’ of the Midlands club, with his contract at the Portuguese side ending in 2025.

As per CIES Football Observatory, the Spaniard is valued at €5m (£4m) making the move potentially an attractive one from the perspective of the Premier League side.

What could Ivan Jaime offer to Wolves?

Deployed primarily as a central attacking midfielder, the 22-year-old progressed through the academy of Malaga before making the move to Famalicao in 2020 in the quest for first-team football.

Described by talent scout Jacek Kulig as having play-making abilities through his “aggressive dribbling”, the Malaga-born gem ranked as his club’s second-highest performing player this campaign, as per Sofascore.

Maintaining an average Sofascore match rating of 7.12 in Liga Portugal, the attacker contributed to 12 goals in 24 league appearances this season, scoring nine and assisting three, with his "creative threat", as highlighted by journalist Zach Lowy shining through.

With Ruben Neves’ move to Al Hilal finalised, Wolves will be eyeing a creator to take the baton from the captain, who has been the club’s leading midfielder since breaking onto the scene at Molineux in 2017.

While his absence will be missed, the quality that the Portuguese talent gave Molineux can certainly be emulated, with Jaime offering an astounding claim to take the reins from the 26-year-old to orchestrate the play under Lopetegui.

The Spaniard is a true livewire on the ball, with identified strengths in playmaking, holding the ball well and having an eye for goal, as credited by the aforementioned Kulig.

His eagerness in the final third is communicated through his numbers this season, acting as a creator and finisher in his side.

As per Sofascore, the 22-year-old averages three shots per game as well as recording 1.4 key passes per match, showcasing his ability to create a chance through strong vision and pass execution.

While Neves featured in a more deeper role than as a typical central attacking midfielder, the Spaniard has capabilities in the defensive areas of playing in the middle of the park, as highlighted through his average of 6.3 total duels won per game, winning an average of 54%, via Sofascore.

As Lowy put it, the 22-year-old is "crying out for a big move", and indeed a switch to the Premier League under a manager as competent as Lopetegui could be the key to opening the next door to his progression.

For an expectedly low price, Wolves could ease the woes of losing their captain by signing the young star who could improve the side's creativity and threat in the final third.