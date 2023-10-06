Wolverhampton Wanderers cashed in on a number of players over the course of the most recent summer transfer window as they attempted to overhaul their squad.

Fosun raked in funds from the sales of Matheus Nunes, Conor Coady, Ruben Neves, Nathan Collins, Raul Jimenez, and Ryan Giles, among others.

The club were able to make a profit on several of those stars and one of the fantastic signings who they struck gold with was central defender Coady, who completed a move to Leicester this summer.

How much did Wolves pay for Coady?

Former Wolves manager Kenny Jackett swooped to sign the English brute from Huddersfield Town for a reported fee of £2m ahead of the 2015/16 campaign.

At the time of the transfer, Coady was valued at €750k (£650k) by Transfermarkt after he had played 45 Championship games for the Yorkshire-based outfit throughout the 2014/15 season.

He started his career at Liverpool and only made two first-team appearances for the Premier League giants before his switch to the Terriers.

Although, the commanding centre-back did play 50 senior matches, and scored six goals, in a loan spell with Sheffield United before his move away from Anfield.

How many appearances did Coady make for Wolves?

Coady went on to rack up an outstanding 317 appearances in all competitions across an eight-year spell for Wolves after Jackett brought him to the club in 2015.

The former Liverpool enforcer played a key role in their promotion back to the Premier League during the 2017/18 campaign as they won the Championship title under Nuno Espirito Santo.

He played in 45 of their 46 league matches throughout the season as they fought their way back to the top-flight and was named in the Championship Team of the Year, which highlights how impressive his performances were.

Coady was a constant presence at the back for the club over the subsequent four years as he only missed one Premier League game in four seasons, which resulted in 151 league appearances in that time.

Former Old Gold boss Bruno Lage once hailed the ex-Wolves captain's leadership around the club and hailed him as "one of the best" in that regard.

How much did Wolves sell Coady for?

Wolves eventually decided to part ways with the England international this summer, after his season-long loan spell with Everton last term, for a reported £8.5m package as Leicester swooped for his services.

The former Huddersfield man now has the opportunity to win another Championship title and promotion to the Premier League as the Foxes are currently top of the second tier with nine wins and one defeat in their opening ten matches.

His move to the King Power did spell the end of his time with the Old Gold and his tenure at Molineux turned out to be an excellent one, which means that Jackett struck gold with his decision to sign the then-22-year-old back in 2015.

Coady's value rocketed up by a whopping 325% from £2m to £8.5m within the space of eight years. This meant that Wolves were able to make a significant profit on the English titan whilst they also profited from his excellent performances on the pitch, at Championship and Premier League level, over the years.