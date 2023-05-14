Wolverhampton Wanderers have had a season of ups and downs this campaign, going from relegation candidates to safely in the middle of the table, Wolves will have a lot to reflect on this summer.

Things at Molineux improved following the appointment of Julen Lopetegui, who will have his first chance to rebuild his team inherited from Bruno Lage in the pending transfer window.

With safety from relegation confirmed, Wolves have two games remaining of the 2022/23 season to flex their potential, as shown by Lopetegui in yesterday’s defeat to Manchester United through starting Daniel Bentley.

The end of term is in sight, with clubs in the Premier League turning their attention slightly towards the transfer window, as managers seek to improve their squads through big-money business.

A number of players have already been linked with a potential move to Molineux, with one name - that of James McAtee - emerging as a newly promoted star from the Championship.

What’s the latest on James McAtee to Wolves?

Manchester City youngster James McAtee spent the season on loan at Sheffield United, gaining promotion with the Blades and building a lot of hype to his name with an impressive personal campaign.

The midfielder has subsequently been linked with a potential move away from City this summer, despite rumours of the current Premier League champions wanting to extend his contract.

According to the Daily Mail, Wolves are one of the clubs potentially interested in the £25m-rated 20-year-old, alongside the likes of Brighton, Aston Villa and Brentford.

What could James McAtee bring to Wolves?

The Salford-born midfielder registered 37 appearances in the Championship this season, with 21 of which being starts.

At just 20 years old the youngster averages a successful pass rate of 77% per game in the engine room, as well as 0.8 tackles per game, showing his efficiency in both pivotal areas of midfield - as per Sofascore.

Offensively, the midfielder has been “on fire” this season, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig. The Englishman has contributed to 12 goals in the Championship, assisting three and scoring nine himself, making him the club’s third-highest scorer this campaign.

The youngster could be a formidable signing for Wolves, especially with the future of Ruben Neves in doubt ahead of the transfer window. McAtee has both out-scored and assisted the Portuguese star this season, as well as proving to be more direct on the ball, averaging 3.89 progressive carries per 90 to Neves’ 0.85 - as per FBref.

The 20-year-old has impressed those in the Championship this campaign, as well as those at the top of the Premier League, with the manager of his parent club Pep Guardiola, expressing that he is “delighted” with the midfielder’s progression.

Only time will tell if Wolves can capture the signature of the budding talent that City are hopeful to keep with them, however, there is no denying that he is a hot prospect and could be the man to replace Neves' talismanic-like presence in the Old Gold's starting XI.