Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly one of the clubs interested in Manchester City starlet James McAtee, as the Old Gold eye additional support this summer.

The Midlands side have suffered over the break, with Julen Lopetegui officially leaving his post as manager amid the continual struggles with Financial Fair Play (FFP) rulings.

Despite all the doom and gloom surrounding Molineux at present, brighter days could be coming in the form of Gary O’Neil appointed as the Spaniard's replacement, with the hope still there for the club to be able to sanction a new arrival.

What’s the latest on James McAtee to Wolves?

As reported by the Daily Mail, Wolves are one of the many clubs eyeing a swoop for McAtee, who is an in-demand talent after an impressive show of form in the Championship last season.

The City academy sensation is wanted by a host of sides in England and beyond, in the hope to secure the midfielder in a permanent move or part of a loan deal.

The treble winners are reportedly reluctant to let the £3m-rated youngster depart on a permanent basis, particularly after impressing in pre-season for Pep Guardiola to see his talents first-hand.

How good is James McAtee?

Already lauded as “special” by the Spanish manager, who has worked with reams of the world's best players during his career, the 20-year-old could be one to watch in the future.

After rising through the ranks of City’s academy set-up, the Salford-born gem endeavoured on a loan spell to Sheffield United last season, where he showed his worth at senior level.

In 37 appearances for the Blades, the central midfielder netted nine goals and registered three assists in an impressive feat in the final third.

For Wolves, the hot prospect could be the perfect acquisition for the club to chase, should finances allow a deal of any form to be sanctioned.

While there is most notably a vacancy in central midfield following the departure of club captain and key figure Ruben Neves, McAtee could make O’Neil’s job a lot easier by fulfilling a role less identifiable in a player of such position.

One area of the Englishman’s game that could help the troubles on show at Molineux is his knack for goal-scoring, where he is recognised as being a real threat in the final third.

Last term, the Old Gold managed to net 31 goals in 38 games, ending the campaign as the league’s lowest scorers with a shocking average of just 0.82 goals per match. This is still an issue that the new Wolves boss will be faced with in the Molineux dugout.

The 20-year-old could inject a refreshing outlook on goal should he arrive in the Midlands, as suggested by his clinical prowess in the academy over the years.

During the 2021/22 Premier League 2 campaign, the youngster netted an impressive 18 goals and recorded seven assists in only 23 appearances, via Transfermarkt, highlighting just how influential he can be in front of goal, and the level he operates at.

A similar story was evident the year prior, in which he scored eight in the competition and registered nine assists from central midfield.

For Wolves, a spark as creative and prolific as the 20-year-old who is working towards proving a point to become integrated into one of the best squad’s in the world could be fundamental to the Old Gold getting themselves back on track.