Wolverhampton Wanderers have got their eye on a Premier League ace ahead of the transfer window, as Julen Lopetegui prepares for his first summer in charge at Molineux.

While the break is set to be busy for the Spaniard, it’s also projected to be far from easy considering the recent revelations of Wolves’ FFP woes.

The former Real Madrid boss may not be able to spend lavishly this summer, however, with a number of departures forecast, players are still expected to arrive at Molineux, with the latest link being one of ‘the best’.

What’s the latest on James Ward-Prowse to Wolves?

As reported by SunSport at the start of the month, Wolves have been linked with Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

More recently, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the Midlands club are ‘interested’ in the Englishman, who he believes would be a “really good fit” for Lopetegui’s side.

SunSport claimed that the newly relegated side are expected to demand a fee in the region of £40m for their captain.

What could James Ward-Prowse offer Wolves?

Hailed as “phenomenal” by former teammate Charlie Austin via talkSPORT, the 28-year-old has enjoyed a fruitful career in the Premier League at St Mary’s.

Following Southampton’s relegation, rumours have sparked regarding their captain’s future at the club, and with Wolves a potential suitor, Lopetegui could build a devilish midfield around the Englishman.

With an average Sofascore match rating of 7.23, the Portsmouth-born ace has been the Saints’ shining light in a dreary campaign, registering himself as the club’s top performer this term.

Despite ending the season rock-bottom of the table, Ward-Prowse was influential in the final third as he was the year prior, scoring nine goals and assisting four starring in every Premier League game.

The £100k-per-week ace could add an additional threat in the goal department, which is essential for Lopetegui with his side ending the campaign as the league’s lowest scorers.

Playing in central-midfield, the Spaniard could inject his side with added talent going forward from the engine room, in a partnership with Mario Lemina who has been an anchor for Wolves.

The duo played together previously at St Mary’s, making the possible transition from the south coast to the Midlands easier for the Saints captain, with a familiar face beside him in the middle of the park.

Having a pivot in midfield between a creative spark and a defensive-minded ace is the recipe for unlocking oppositions, as well as maintaining a strong ability to transition from defence to attack.

As per FBref, the Gabon international provides defensively for Wolves in the heart of the pitch, averaging a monstrous 2.95 tackles per 90, as well as 1.64 blocks and 1.85 clearances, winning 59% of his total duels per game.

Having such defensive assurance could allow Ward-Prowse freedom in midfield to exercise his strengths offensively, where he averages 5.05 progressive passes and 3.39 shot-creating actions per 90, via FBref.

The Englishman fairs better than Lopetegui’s current midfield set-up with Ruben Neves contributing 2.38 shot-creating actions, suggesting he could be more useful in the final third than the departing Portuguese.

With Lemina acting as a sweeper protecting the defence, and having Ward-Prowse as an option to unleash going forward, Molineux could see an exciting duo reconnect next season.