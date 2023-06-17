Wolverhampton Wanderers target James Ward-Prowse is 'not going to rush' his next move as interest from several Premier League clubs could arise for his services, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving James Ward-Prowse?

According to The Sun, Wolverhampton Wanderers are keen on Ward-Prowse this summer amid competition from multiple English top-flight clubs for his signature.

The 28-year-old is set to seek a new challenge following Southampton's relegation to the Sky Bet Championship and West Ham United, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are interested in tempting the £100k-a-week ace elsewhere with the prospect of a new challenge.

As per The Daily Mail, Liverpool have also been linked with a move for Ward-Prowse; however, they are willing to play the waiting game in the off-season due to his £50 million asking price.

Football Insider have claimed that Ward-Prowse is taking some time to decide on his next career steps and further detail that Tottenham Hotspur are another side that are in the frame to acquire the England international.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that Ward-Prowse would be reticent over potentially moving to the Old Gold due to interest from other high-profile Premier League clubs.

Jones told FFC: "I'd say the big question is, are they going to be considered by him to be a good enough move at this moment in time? He's got a lot of options ahead of him potentially; I think he wants to wait it out. I think he is not going to rush into signing for Wolves when he knows that there's potential for Tottenham or Newcastle coming in for him in the coming weeks."

Would James Ward-Prowse be a good signing for Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Ward-Prowse is an excellent all-round midfielder that also provides a major threat from set-pieces and would be a terrific addition to the Wolves midfield ahead of next term.

In 2022/23, he managed to register 11 goals and five assists in 45 appearances across all competitions for a Southampton side that finished bottom of the pile in the Premier League, as per Transfermarkt.

Unsurprisingly, Ward-Prowse was Southampton's most-consistent performer during the campaign, gaining an average match rating of 6.95/10, according to WhoScored.

The 28-year-old was also a major chance provider for Southampton over the course, successfully carrying out 127 shot-creating actions, as per FBRef.

Wolves may be keen on Ward-Prowse this summer, though it looks as if the Englishman will weigh up his options before deciding on where his future may lie come the start of 2023/24.