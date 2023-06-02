Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked to a Premier League ace ahead of the transfer window, despite being forecast a treacherous financial battle.

Julen Lopetegui was hit with the news that the club were juggling issues of FFP in the build-up to the summer window, which will ultimately limit the Spaniard’s ability to spend considerably.

Wolves are in need of attacking options, ending the season as the league’s lowest scorers with just 31 goals in 38 goals, an area that must be strengthened this summer.

What’s the latest on James Ward-Prowse to Wolves?

The former Real Madrid could opt to add strike power to his side from areas beyond a traditional number nine, as Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse has been linked with a move to Molineux.

As reported by SunSport, Wolves are 'keen' on the Englishman, who has also accumulated interest from West Ham, Newcastle and rivals Aston Villa.

A separate report from The Sun claims that the Saints want £40m for the 28-year-old who has three years left on his current contract, an ‘optimistic valuation’ from the side that will play in the Championship next season.

What could James Ward-Prowse bring to Wolves?

The Englishman has been a shining light for Southampton in an abysmal campaign that ended in relegation, scoring nine goals and assisting four and featuring in every fixture - as per FBref.

The £100k-per-week Saints captain could depart this summer as a result of their demotion and would be a perfect fit in Lopetegui’s side, who are to lose Joao Moutinho following the expiration of his contract.

The Portuguese midfielder has been described as a “legend” by members of the media and will be sorely missed at Wolves, however, Molineux may not need to prolong his mourning, as Ward-Prowse could ease the woes of his departure.

The two are very similar players positionally, and when comparing their numbers this season, the Englishman could arguably be a better fit for Lopetegui’s plans going forward at Molineux.

As per Sofascore, the 27-year-old maintains an average passing accuracy of 85% per game, with the Wolves veteran following closely behind with 84%.

Ward-Prowse could fit the Spaniard’s plans to bolster the attack and replace Moutinho simultaneously, with him creating nine big chances to the Portugal midfielder’s three, as well as averaging 2.0 key passes to his 1.2 per game.

While the Englishman is more of a threat in the final third than the Wolves man, the Portsmouth-born maestro isn’t afraid to do the dirty work required in the engine room, as told by his 1.7 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per game, via Sofascore.

Goals are primarily what Lopetegui needs to add to his side, and the Saints skipper can contribute, ranking in the top 13% of midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues in terms of non-penalty goals, averaging 0.19 per 90 - as per FBref.

Once lauded by former coach Nathan Jones as “world-class”, Ward-Prowse has made 343 Premier League appearances for Southampton, which has equipped him with experience that cannot be bought.

For Lopetegui, there will be hope that the midfielder’s price tag may drop considering the Saints’ relegation which could make him a strong target for Wolves to sign this summer as a strong successor to Moutinho.