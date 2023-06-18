A summer of transition is under way at Wolverhampton Wanderers, with as many as nine players set to find new clubs in the summer transfer window.

While some players will soon be forgotten, such as striker Diego Costa, it will take far more time and consideration to find a replacement for a player of Joao Moutinho's standing at Molineux.

The Portugal international's five-season stay with the Premier League side came to an end at the conclusion of last season, and it is looking likely he will reunite with former Wolves boss Nuno Santo at Saudi club Al Ittihad.

There are plenty of adequate options available to freshen up Wolves' midfield next season, with Bristol City's Alex Scott among them.

Scott has long been touted as an option for Julen Lopetegui, and CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs reports that Wolves - as well as Tottenham Hotspur - have been boosted in their pursuit as Liverpool are no longer in the running for the midfielder's signature.

What can Alex Scott bring to Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Despite still being aged just 19, Scott has already racked up 89 senior appearances for Bristol City, 81 of which have come in the Championship.

That includes 40 starts in the second tier last season when used in a number of midfield positions. Whether it is as a holder, out wide or just off the striker, Scott has the ability to mix it up.

The teenager is more of a defensive and creative-minded midfielder than someone who gets forward and scores himself, as reflected by his four assists last season and smaller tally of just one goal.

Indeed, the team-high ten yellow cards he received in the Championship last season gives a good indication of what Scott is all about.

That is not to say Scott is dirty - he is someone who was described as "an unbelievable player" by Pep Guardiola earlier this year, after all - but it comes as part of his job as someone in the side to intercept the ball.

Interestingly, Scott's 0.98 interceptions per 90 minutes in the Championship last season, as per FBref, is almost identical to that of Moutinho in the Premier League - 0.91 per 90 minutes.

The pair also committed fouls at a similar rate (1.33 for Scott compared to 1.57 for Moutinho), and likewise when it comes to percentage of challenges won (40.3 and 41.3 respectively).

With 0.19 and 0.15 goal-creating actions per 90 minutes for their respective sides last season, neither Scott nor Moutinho were selected for their goalscoring ability alone (the latter did not find the net all season), but they each bring other vital components that help make a team tick.

If it is a like-for-like replacement of sorts Lopetegui is after to soften the blow of Moutinho's departure, Scott - who will not come cheap at a reported £25m - may be just their man.