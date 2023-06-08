Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked with a Portuguese starlet ahead of the transfer window, as Julen Lopetegui prepares for his first summer in charge at Molineux.

It will be a window far from simple for the Spaniard following the revelation of Wolves’ FFP issues, however, with sales expected to be made, there may still be a chance for improvement despite the financial burden.

The latest news reveals the Midlands club’s interest in an 18-year-old starlet from Portugal, who could be the heir to Ruben Neves in more ways than one.

What’s the latest on Joao Neves to Wolves?

As reported by Portuguese outlet A Bola (via Sport Witness), Wolves have emerged as a potential buyer for Benfica youngster Joao Neves.

The report states that the Midlands side are joined by Bayern Munich in displaying interest in the 18-year-old, who has a €60m (£52m) release clause that the Portuguese champions are aiming to raise.

What could Joao Neves bring to Wolves?

Described as being a member of a “highly talented” group of Benfica teens by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the teenager could flourish under Lopetegui.

Wolves have enjoyed showcasing a Portuguese core since their promotion from the Championship, with Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho providing the perfect midfield pairing at Molineux.

This summer marks the end of an era, with Moutinho confirmed to be departing and Neves being the centre of an ongoing transfer saga to depart for bigger things.

While the duo are irreplaceable in their experience, having made a combined 465 appearances for the club in all competitions, reinforcements can be hired to replicate the baseline of their quality.

At just 18, Wolves target Joao Neves could be a strong shout to be a suitable successor to his namesake at Molineux, as suggested by their playing styles.

Playing as a deep midfielder on 17 occasions for Benfica this term in the league, Neves has been identified as having strengths in his passing ability and guarding of the ball as per WhoScored, with the Wolves captain possessing similar strengths.

As per Sofascore, the teen displays an array of strengths over a season average comparable to the 26-year-old.

The Tavira-born youngster averages a passing accuracy of 87% to the Wolves skipper’s 84%, as well as displaying a strong presence in the defensive areas of the engine room, winning 57% of his total duels to the Premier League ace’s 53%.

While the 26-year-old averages 2.3 tackles per game to the youngster's 1.5, it’s expected that the seasoned midfielder scores higher in some areas than the prodigy, with their numbers displaying the levels that the Benfica ace is already reaching.

Neves adds a direct threat in the final third for Wolves, which could be replicated by the club's summer target who is identified as being an indirect threat in set pieces, and a handful on the ball, as signified through being fouled an average of 1.3 times per game - as per Sofascore.

The signs are all green for the young talent to potentially thrive at Molineux and follow in Neves’ footsteps, with the only potential gripe being his price tag, which may prove too costly for Lopetegui should Wolves fail to solve their financial woes.