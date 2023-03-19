Wolverhampton Wanderers were dragged right back into the relegation battle on Saturday as they lost out 4-2 against Leeds United at Molineux.

What happened in Wolves against Leeds?

A win would have put some distance between Wolves and the Premier League's bottom three but defeat against Javi Gracia's side means they are now just three points clear of West Ham in 18th, having played more games than most around them.

Despite dominating the first half, the Old Gold found themselves 1-0 down at half-time after Jack Harrison's early goal, with the hosts then denied a penalty after Nelson Semedo was tripped in the area.

However, woeful defending in the second 45 saw Leeds go 3-0 up after goals from Luke Ayling and Rasmus Kristensen, before Julen Lopetegui's side started to mount a comeback.

Jonny Otto's inventive finish caught out Illan Meslier for the first before Matheus Cunha's deflected strike beat the young Frenchman to make it 3-2.

However, any chances of a comeback were dispelled when Jonny was sent off for a shocking tackle on Ayling, with Rodrigo then making the points safe late on after another controversial decision from referee Michael Salisbury, who later sent off substitute Matheus Nunes.

Which Wolves player let Lopetegui down?

Although there were a number of poor defensive displays at Molineux on Saturday, the finger must be pointed at Jonny, who was one of the worst players on the pitch despite his wonder goal.

As per Sofascore, the former Atletico Madrid defender would earn a shocking 5.8/10 rating for his display, with only Nelson Semedo (5.6) and Jose Sa (5.5) rated lower, with his goal perhaps skewing his overall rating.

During his time on the pitch, the Spaniard was guilty of giving the ball away far too often, as he lost possession on 21 occasions and completed just 29/42 of his passes, with a woeful success rate of just 69%.

Considering he has averaged an 84.1% success rate in the top flight so far this season, it was clear to see just how bad he was at Molineux on Saturday.

Jonny would complete just one of his four dribble attempts, lose 60% of his ground duels and was dribbled past twice, which suggests the Leeds attackers were well and truly on top at Molineux.

The 29-year-old was also at fault for Kristensen's goal, as he miscontrolled a cross from the left and was pushed off the ball by the Danish full-back who fired past Sa for 3-0, with the Express and Star's Liam Keen suggesting that he was "all over the place" for the goal.

The one salvation for Lopetegui after a damaging defeat is that Jonny's red card means that the defensive liability won't be featuring again for at least the next three games, as Wolves look to boost their survival hopes in the Premier League.