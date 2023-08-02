Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James, as Julen Lopetegui seeks financially friendly reinforcements this summer.

The Spaniard overcame the first hurdle in keeping the Old Gold in the Premier League after they sat bottom of the table on Christmas Day, however the challenges are far from over.

Speaking during Wolves’ pre-season festivities, the former Real Madrid boss admitted that he is “worried” about the size of his squad going into next season.

What’s the latest on Jordan James to Wolves?

As reported by journalist Alan Nixon, Championship starlet James is of interest at Molineux.

Nixon claimed that the Midlands side had been keeping tabs on the 19-year-old, who is also said to be watched by fellow Premier League club’s Tottenham and Everton.

Valued around the £4m mark by FootballTransfers, the teenager could be an affordable asset for Lopetegui to integrate into his squad.

How good is Jordan James?

After bidding farewell to the likes of Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho, Wolves must seek midfield replenishments this summer, should their finances allow.

In capturing James, the Old Gold could bridge the gap left by the Portuguese duo with a budding young talent that has impressed in the second-tier since his emergence last campaign.

Recording 33 appearances last season, the 19-year-old gem has moved to the forefront of talented young midfielders at St Andrew’s, filling the vacancy previously occupied by Jude Bellingham.

Like the Real Madrid sensation, James could seek pastures new this summer, in a move that could signal a change in tides at Molineux.

While replacing Neves and Moutinho is important, another mission comes in rejuvenating the side, with James also having the potential to be the heir to 29-year-old Mario Lemina.

The Gabon international will turn 30 shortly after the 2023/24 calendar commences, signalling the need for an eventual heir.

In the Birmingham City starlet, Lopetegui could obtain a player very similar to the former Juventus man, as supported by his numbers recorded last term in the Championship in comparison to the Wolves orchestrator’s averages in the Premier League.

Having once been lauded as being a “hungry” talent and “tremendous asset” by former City manager Lee Bowyer, James showcased his strengths in the defensive role of midfield for the Blues last term.

When comparing his averages to those of Lemina, it’s clear to see how the youngster could flourish to one day fulfil the role played by the Gabonese ace.

As per FBref comparisons, the teenager averaged 1.72 tackles and 1.46 clearances per 90 for Birmingham City, comparable to the former Fulham man’s impressive 2.63 tackles and 1.66 clearances per 90 in the top-flight.

An area of his game that the Wolves target could provide the side with in the eventual absence of Lemina is his approach to progressive play, highlighted by his average of 4.12 progressive passes per 90 in the Championship last season.

The 29-year-old lacked in such decimal, averaging 2.91 progressive passes per 90 in the Premier League last term, suggesting the ways that the Englishman could bring a refreshed outlet to the middle of the park at Molineux.

While the teenager could be considered that of a lacklustre signing in comparison to those that have departed the Midlands, the potential shown by James could benefit the Old Gold for years to come, in a move that could improve the side in areas fundamental ahead of the new campaign.