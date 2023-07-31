Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in Championship starlet Jordan James, as Julen Lopetegui desperately seeks reinforcements this summer.

The Spaniard admitted he was “worried” about the future of his squad during the Old Gold’s pre-season festivities, with Wolves struggling to raise the finances to bring in much-needed improvements.

Could Wolves sign Jordan James?

As reported by journalist Alan Nixon, the Midlands club are eyeing a move for Birmingham City midfielder James.

The 19-year-old is a player Wolves have been ‘keeping tabs’ on, in a move that could suit Lopetegui with him being valued around £4m by Football Transfers.

Contracted until 2025, the Old Gold are joined by Tottenham and Everton as the Premier League representatives eyeing the young talent.

Who is Jordan James?

Praised as being a “tremendous asset” by former Blues boss Lee Bowyer aged just 17, the midfielder has become an integral part of the rotation in Birmingham’s squad.

Making 33 appearances in the Championship last season, the teenager showcased his talents and added to his tally of 20 appearances in the second tier the year prior.

While Wolves would’ve ideally wanted to replenish their side with a player of the same calibre as Ruben Neves following the captain’s departure, the young Welshman could be an ideal addition to Lopetegui’s squad.

The Old Gold received £47m for the sale of the Portuguese gem, however, due to ongoing financial struggles, the club are facing great difficulty in securing the signatures of players this summer.

A relegation-threatened season that ended with a relieving 13th place finish thanks to the expertise of Lopetegui, however, the Spaniard is facing a denial of resources to improve this side ahead of the new campaign.

The potential move for James could add a much-needed presence in the midfield at Molineux, with a player that has similar strengths to the departed captain.

A combative midfielder with an eye for a good pass, the 19-year-old could develop his game in the Midlands, at a time when a glimmer of hope in a young signing could be fundamental to the progression of the transitioning squad.

As per FBref, the Blues academy graduate averaged 1.72 tackles and 1.46 clearances per 90 in the Championship last term, highlighting his defensive stability in the engine room.

The youngster’s numbers also suggest his potential in distribution, where he recorded an average of 4.12 progressive passes and 3.52 passes into the final third per 90.

For context, Neves averaged 6.50 progressive passes per 90 in the Premier League over the last year and 2.36 tackles, giving a perspective on how efficient the teenager could be in Lopetegui’s side with room to grow from the early stages of his budding career.

The Welshman has acted as the natural successor to former Blues sensation Jude Bellingham, and could now opt for pastures new to fill the void left by Neves in the top tier.

If the teenager performed at a level as sufficiently as he has at St Andrew’s at Molineux, the deal could give Lopetegui some breathing space as he prepares for a challenging term ahead.