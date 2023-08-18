Highlights

Wolverhampton Wanderers could be 'under pressure' to sell one of their most experienced assets as their frustrating transfer window rolls on at Molineux, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Wolverhampton Wanderers?

The Old Gold have already sold off several key first-team players this summer due to Financial Fair Play restrictions imposed at Molineux, including the likes of Ruben Neves, Conor Coady, Nathan Collins and Raul Jimenez, as per Transfermarkt.

According to Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph, Portugal international Daniel Podence may be another casualty this window and is being courted by Scottish Premiership champions Celtic in a deal that could cost £12 million.

Gabon international Mario Lemina is garnering attention from Premier League giants Liverpool alongside Saudi Arabian clubs and it is believed that a departure for the 29-year-old cannot be ruled out before the close of play in the market, as per Foot Mercato.

TEAMtalk understand that Wolves are exploring a move for Nice goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in the event that experienced stopper Jose Sa leaves the club this summer.

Sa may be sold on to 'balance the books' at Molineux and Schmeichel is being eyed up as a 'ready-made replacement' to come in and provide stability as O'Neil's last line of defence.

Nice Matin via Sport Witness report that Chelsea are also keen on making a surprise move for the Denmark international to provide competition for Robert Sanchez at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones believes that Wolves could be 'under pressure' to sell £25k-a-week earner Sa due to their financial situation.

Jones stated: "The Schmeichel transfer only makes sense, obviously, if Jose Sa leaves. While I'd not imagine that's something they ideally want to entertain, we know they are under pressure to sell.

"There have been a couple of formal enquiries about taking him, so it's not impossible it could come through."

What now for Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Wolves have been linked to several players this summer as the Old Gold look to add to their squad pool before the window closes. Republic of Ireland international Matt Doherty and backup goalkeeper Tom King have been the only new arrivals at Molineux so far, both joining on free transfers.

Journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves are keen on doing a double deal for Stuttgart defender Konstantinos Mavropanos and West Ham United striker Michail Antonio.

TEAMtalk back up the notion that Wolves are looking to bring Antonio to Molineux and claim that West Ham would be open to selling the Jamaica international if they can identify a suitable replacement to take his place at the London Stadium.

The same outlet also claim that Wolves are keen to try and prize Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill away from Turf Moor; however, Crystal Palace, Everton, Leeds United, Leicester City and Middlesbrough are all in the race to snap up the 27-year-old.

Brownhill has just one year left on his deal at Burnley and Vincent Kompany is conscious of the prospect of losing the Warrington-born ace on a free transfer.