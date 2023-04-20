Wolverhampton Wanderers are keenly monitoring the availability of Barcelona winger Abde Ezzalzouli in the upcoming summer window.

What’s the latest on Abde Ezzalzouli to Wolves?

According to the Daily Mail, Julen Lopetegui’s side is set to rival Premier League rivals Leeds United for the 21-year-old’s signature.

The Moroccan is currently enjoying a productive loan spell at Osasuna and this outlet has alluded to the fact that the Blaugrana need to raise sufficient funds before they themselves dip into the transfer market.

It has been reported that a deal for the youngster “won’t come cheap” but this hasn’t offset English interest.

Where would Ezzalzouli fit in at Wolves?

The five-cap international made his senior debut for the Catalan giants in a 1-1 league draw with Alaves in October 2021 and became the first Moroccan-born player to feature for Barcelona’s first team.

Two months later, he then netted his first goal for his parent club in a 2-2 against Osasuna to project himself into international stardom and alert the Barcelona hierarchy to his brewing potential.

After this, the manager and Spanish legend Xavi described the winger as “extraordinary”, which is perhaps the highest of praise, especially coming from one of the most technically gifted and masterly skilful players since the turn of the century.

As a result of his impressive progress, the playmaker was rewarded with a new deal until 2026 and was loaned to fellow La Liga side Osasuna to cement some more regular minutes.

In 27 appearances in all competitions for his opening campaign for Los Rojillos, Ezzalzouli has registered seven goal contributions.

The £7m-rated man was then called up for Morocco’s 2022 World Cup squad and made three appearances off the bench for the Atlas Lions.

The signing of Ezzalzouli would be a smart and admirable coup for Wolves, who are still yet to replace the dynamism and goal-scoring touch that Diogo Jota showcased during a wonderful three-year stint in the Midlands.

During this time, the Portuguese recorded 63 goals and assists in 144 appearances for the Premier League outfit and was an integral member of the side that secured Championship promotion, as well as consecutive top-half finishes in the first two seasons following their rise to the top-flight.

Both are equally dazzling players with the former Old Gold man ranking in the top 6% of Premier League wingers for progressive carries and the best 7% for successful take-ons during his final campaign in the Midlands.

By way of comparison, Ezzalzouli ranks in the best 8% of positionally similar players for carries and the best 2% in the whole of Europe's big five leagues for successful take-ons, suggesting there is a vast amount to get excited about.

Moreover, Lopetegui’s men have only mustered a shocking return of 26 goals in 31 Premier League games this campaign, which means they are the 17th-lowest scorers in the division this term.

Wolves could definitely benefit from an injection of attacking quality and mastery to add to their firepower for next season to avoid the same underwhelming goalscoring statistics.