Wolverhampton Wanderers have found themselves struggling to retain their Premier League status this season and now a new update has emerged on a potential transfer target.

What's the latest on Wolves' interest in Alex Scott?

According to The Daily Mail, Wolves are interested in signing Bristol City's teenage sensation Alex Scott.

As per the report, the Midlands club will need to compete with Liverpool and West Ham United to secure the signature of the youngster this summer.

Would Alex Scott be a good signing for Wolves?

There is no doubt that something needs to change at Molineux next season if they find themselves surviving in the top flight with a lack of consistency in their attacking threat having become one of the biggest problems.

Only Everton have scored fewer Premier League goals this season so far, which has significantly contributed to the Old Gold's inability to kill games and, ultimately, earn the crucial points needed to comfortably compete.

Despite signing Diego Costa and Goncalo Guedes last summer, the latter has only scored two goals so far, whilst the former Chelsea striker is yet to find his first goal for the club, proving that there is certainly room for improvement and lessons to be learned when it comes to recruitment in the summer.

The signing of Scott , therefore, could see Lopetegui acquire the services of a hugely valuable asset ahead of next season, one who would give the club's forwards a creative player to work with in order to boost goal contributions, especially if the youngster can continue his fine form at a higher and more competitive level.

Over 37 Championship appearances, the 19-year-old midfielder has scored one goal, registered four assists and created four big chances, proving himself to be a playmaker that Wolves desperately required.

In making 1.2 successful dribbles and winning 6.7 duels per game, he is a robust asset who could lift Wolves up the table should he be signed next term.

Not only that, the talented teenager- who was Bristol City's young player of the year last season - is incredibly versatile with a wealth of experience playing in a multitude of midfield positions, which would give Lopetegui a great utility player to deploy across the centre of the pitch.

Scott has been the talk of the second tier already, receiving high praise and promising predictions for his future from Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson:

"He’s just a very unique talent and he’s got a very impressive temperament.

"I think he’s destined for the very top, but football dictates to you what’s going to happen, because you can’t always be in control of your own destiny."

It was reported in March that the England U20s star is valued at £30m, so it will be interesting to see if Wolves are willing to commit to investment in a breakthrough player or will play it safe for a more experienced player if they manage to remain in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, Scott is a fantastic young prospect and could become a key component in improving the number of chances created by the team, which could ultimately enhance goal contributions from the forward line next season.