Wolverhampton Wanderers have endured a difficult season in the Premier League this term and have needed three wins in their last five matches to move clear of the relegation scrap heading into the final month of the campaign.

Julen Lopetegui's side have the third-worst goalscoring record in the division, having found the back of the net 29 times in 34 outings, but are eight points clear of the bottom three.

The Spanish head coach may be hoping for more quality in the attacking areas, in particular, next season and one player who could help in that regard is left-back Ryan Giles.

How has Ryan Giles performed this season?

He is currently out on loan at Middlesbrough in the Championship and has been in phenomenal form for Michael Carrick's side in a left wing-back role.

Bringing the 23-year-old into the first-team picture next season would allow Lopetegui to ruthlessly ditch 20-year-old left-back Hugo Bueno, who has created just 0.8 chances per game and provided one assist in 18 Premier League appearances this term.

The Spaniard has offered little in the way of creativity from that position but Giles' form in the second tier suggests that the Englishman has the potential to be a significant upgrade.

In the Championship this season, the Boro defender has racked up two key passes per game and created 23 'big chances' - assisting a remarkable haul of 11 goals - in 44 appearances.

During his time at Blackburn in 2021/22, then-Ewood Park boss Tony Mowbray heaped praise on the youngster, saying:

"He’s got a wonderfully cultured left foot, he’s a good footballer and he’s athletic, he’s just what we require."

The coach added: "Give him the ball and watch him dance inside like Riyad Mahrez. He can run past you on the outside and if you overcommit then he just chops it back onto his left foot and whacks it in the top corner.”

Giles produced ten assists in 32 Championship outings that season and these statistics, over the course of two campaigns, show that the youngster is an incredibly creative defender who can cause huge problems for opposition defences with his crossing and passing from the left-hand side.

The Boro star has consistently delivered excellent creativity, whereas Bueno has been unable to do so for Wolves in the Premier League, and his return next season could provide a much-needed attacking boost to Lopetegui's struggling attack.

Therefore, the end of Giles' loan with Middlesbrough could open the door for the manager to ditch the 20-year-old Spaniard in favour of the English chance creation machine, to see if he can translate his form over to the top-flight.