Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Julen Lopetegui may look to add another forward to his offensive options as he is not 'satisfied' with what he has in the final third at present, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Why would Julen Lopetegui want a new forward at Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Wolves are a little short in the final third following the departure of veteran striker Raul Jimenez, who recently joined Fulham for a fee in the region of £5 million, as per BBC Sport.

The Mexico international was a fan favourite at Molineux and notched 57 goals in 166 games for the Old Gold across five seasons at the West Midlands-based outfit.

Diego Costa also left the building earlier this window after spending a solitary campaign at Wolves last term, leaving Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Hwang hee-chan and Fabio Silva as their remaining central striking options.

Southampton striker Che Adams has been linked with a move to Wolves amid competition from Everton and Bournemouth, with his current employers reportedly open to letting him leave the South Coast for a suitable fee, as per Football Insider.

Journalist Damian Iribarren has claimed that Tigre loanee Marco Retegui could also be an option for Wolves this summer and they have made contact with the Italy international, who is also wanted by Serie A side Genoa.

Speaking to Football FanCast, transfer insider Jones has indicated that Wolves could enter the market to sign another striker between now and the close of play.

Jones stated: "I believe Wolves still have an eye on signing another forward, I do not think Lopetegui is satisfied at what he has at his disposal so someone else will also come in, even if that moment arrives after the season has begun. Kalajdzic and Cunha definitely have potential to level up this Wolves team but can they totally rely on it? Probably not."

What now for Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Wolves will continue to battle against the stringency imposed on them by Financial Fair Play regulations, which has severely limited their power to spend money in this window to add quality reinforcements, as per Telegraph Sport.

Republic of Ireland international Matt Doherty and goalkeeper Tom King have joined the Old Gold on free transfers, though it remains to be seen who else could join them at Molineux in the coming weeks, as per Transfermarkt.

Stuttgart defender Konstantinos Mavropanos is a target for both Wolves and West Ham United this summer following his consistent displays in Germany, as per The Sun. Napoli are keen on the Greek international and could turn to the 25-year-old as a potential replacement for Kim Min-jae.

Arsenal would also stand to benefit from any prospective Mavropanos move as they inserted a sell-on clause into the agreement that took him to Stuttgart back in 2022, as per LondonWorld.

Aaron Cresswell had been the subject of discussions between Wolves and West Ham United over a potential switch, though that now looks to be on ice after both sides failed to come to an agreement on a fee for the former England full-back, according to The Daily Mail.