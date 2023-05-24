The future of Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui is in doubt, with journalist Guillem Balague adding that talk are scheduled to take place this week.

What’s the latest news on Julen Lopetegui’s Wolves future?

Lopetegui worked wonders at Molineux after arriving back in November, with the Old Gold bottom of the Premier League table on Christmas Day. However, they climbed the table in recent months and now find themselves sitting comfortably in 13th place on 41 points.

The Spaniard will be preparing his side for the final top-flight encounter of the season against Arsenal on Sunday, however, it appears as if it could be his final game in charge.

Reports in recent days suggested that the head coach could quit Wolves this summer, despite signing a contract until 2025. He has fears over funds ahead of his first full season in charge, and Balague has provided further information.

The reliable reporter took to Twitter in the last 24 hours, saying that talks will take place this week, describing it as a “sad turn of events”.

“What a sad turn of events with Lopetegui and Wolves.

“With the club unable to get the signings/investment they promised him and instead having to sell to keep up with FFP, his future is in doubt even though he is under contract.

“Talks this week between club and him will get us a clearer picture.”

Who could Wolves sell this summer?

Wolves managed to back Lopetegui in January with six winter window additions, something which has helped the club to remain in the Premier League.

However, there now appears to be concerns by the manager, with the club needing to sell this summer due to financial fair play. One player who could leave for big money is Ruben Neves, with the midfielder outlining his desire to play Champions League football.

Defender Max Kilman is another to be linked with a move away, but losing some key players and being unable to reinvest those funds could be tricky for the head coach to handle, especially if promises were made following his arrival. It looks as if this situation will be one to monitor over the coming days, and hopefully, the Spaniard will remain in the Midlands.