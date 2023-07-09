Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui bringing Lucas Ocampos to Molineux from his former club Sevilla would represent a 'strange reunion' at Molineux, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Lucas Ocampos?

According to The Guardian, Wolves are in talks with Sevilla over a deal to sign Ocampos this summer that could be worth in the region of €15 million (£12.8 million).

Football Insider report that Fulham have also emerged as suitors to sign the 28-year-old and have opened talks with Ocampos over the possibility of a move to Craven Cottage.

The report states that the £28k-a-week ace was loaned out to Ajax at the start of last term as a replacement for Antony following his transfer to Manchester United; however, he returned to Sevilla for the second half of the campaign and starred in their eventual Europa League triumph.

In all competitions during 2022/23, combining his spell at Ajax and his exploits for Sevilla, Ocampos made 35 appearances in total, registering five goals and two assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Adama Traore's contract at Wolves has expired and he is attracting interest from Serie A giants AC Milan, as per Gianluca Di Marzio, signifying that the Old Gold will likely be in the market for a new winger this off-season.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that Lopetegui choosing to sign Ocampos at Molineux would be a 'strange reunion', detailing their strained relationship while working together at Sevilla previously.

Jones told FFC: "Ocampos is being linked with quite a few at the moment, I think he's being offered around. I'm pretty sure that Lopetegui and Ocampos together at Sevilla didn't get on particularly well during that period and even that relationship ended up leading to a move for Ocampos away from Sevilla when he went out on loan, so it seems a bit of a strange reunion to set up from that point of view."

Who else have Wolverhampton Wanderers been linked with this window?

Wolves look set for an intriguing summer this window, with several incomings and outgoing expected at Molineux as they begin preparations for this season.

BBC Radio West Midlands reporter Daz Hale has claimed that Southampton striker Che Adams is one name on Lopetegui's radar, stating on Twitter: "Wolves are one of a number of Premier League clubs who are keen on Southampton’s (ex-BCFC) striker Che Adams."

Experienced goalkeeper Tom King has already joined Wolves joined Wolves this window on a free transfer; however, he is likely to make up the numbers and offer his expertise as part of their group of goalkeepers.

Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse is also a target for the Old Gold, as per The Sun, though several Premier League sides, including Aston Villa, Newcastle United and West Ham United, will provide stiff competition for his signature.

Wolves look set for a summer of upheaval as they look towards a new era under Lopetegui and they will be without the presence of former club captain Ruben Neves and defender Nathan Collins, who have moved on to Al Hilal and Brentford, respectively.

Ocampos would be a good addition to the ranks that would lift the mood around the club; however, it remains to be seen whether a deal can be done or not.