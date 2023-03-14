Much has been made about Wolverhampton Wanderers' struggles in front of goal this season but Julen Lopetegui has another big issue to fix at Molineux if he wants to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

What is Julen Lopetegui's biggest issue at Wolves?

Hwang Hee-chan's goal against Newcastle United at the weekend was the first time a striker has scored for the Old Gold in the Premier League for more than a year.

The South Korean's tap-in wasn't enough for Wolves to escape St James' Park with a point, but fans will be hoping it is the catalyst to end the attacking curse which has afflicted the likes of Raul Jimenez, Diego Costa and Matheus Cunha across the past year.

Despite an upturn in form since Lopetegui's arrival, Wolves are still ranked as the joint-lowest scorers in the top flight this season alongside Southampton, with just 20 goals to their name in 27 outings.

Ruben Neves and Daniel Podence lead the way for goals with five each in the Premier League, but there is an argument that the problem lies not with scoring chances, but with creating them.

Only Bournemouth and Crystal Palace have a poorer expected goals tally in the top-flight this season, while Joao Moutinho leads the way for assists in Lopetegui's side, with just two to his name.

Considering the veteran Portuguese midfielder is a prime candidate to depart Molineux this summer when his contract expires, as well as his lack of game time since Lopetegui's arrival, it seems clear that the Spanish manager's main problem is a lack of creativity in his squad.

Lopetegui has favoured a 4-3-3 formation since taking over, so it is somewhat baffling that the wide options in his squad, namely Podence, Adama Traore, Pablo Sarabia and Hwang, have just two assists between them so far this campaign.

Results went against Wolves at the weekend and they are now just three points clear of the bottom three, so their spot in 13th cannot be considered a comfortable one, and Lopetegui must look to arrest their disappointing performances in the final third if he is going to keep them up.

His side have scored more than once just four times in the Premier League this season and it could well cost them a spot in the top flight next season, unless the manager can find a way of getting his wingers and midfielders more involved in creating chances.

Once he does that, the quality of Jimenez and Cunha should surely shine through, and the goals can start flowing again at Wolves.